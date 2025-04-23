Commerce awards over $36 million for Clean Energy Community Grants 

Grants fund 38 projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support the planning and implementation of clean energy technologies

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Commerce announced 38 grants totaling $36.6 million to support the planning, design and implementation of clean energy projects across the state. These projects, from Commerce’s Clean Energy Community Grants program, aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while delivering meaningful benefits to tribes, overburdened communities and vulnerable populations in Washington.

Awarded projects include clean energy technologies such as rooftop solar, solar plus battery storage, carbon capture, ground source heat pumps, microgrids, and more.

In La Conner, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community will use its $1.3 million award to install a solar array with battery backup for the Swinomish IT/Medical Building. The project will provide reliable, clean backup power for the building, and will include educational community events about solar and battery technologies and clean energy workforce opportunities.

“Once installed, our community will have a sustainable source of energy for our medical facility, and services to tribal members will not be interrupted by power outages. The Clean Energy Community Grants are helping the Swinomish Community expand our solar grid and better serve our people,” said Swinomish Tribal Community Chairman Steve Edwards.

Yakima Neighborhood Health Services is using almost $130,000 to install solar power and battery storage for a permanent supportive housing project that will serve homeless families and young adults with disabilities. The site is in a low-income, primarily Latino neighborhood.

“Any resulting savings will be used to provide additional services for our clients and patients, the majority of whom have incomes at or below the poverty level,” said Rhonda Hauff, chief operating officer and deputy chief executive officer for Yakima Neighborhood Health Services.

“These projects strengthen energy resilience where it’s needed most,” said Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn. “Investing in local clean energy solutions helps communities stay safe, connected, and prepared for the future.”

Bethany Lutheran Church (Bainbridge Island): $213,750 for rooftop solar and battery backup for a Community Resilience Center. Housing Resources Bainbridge (Bainbridge Island): $148,600 for rooftop solar for Ericksen Community, an affordable housing complex. Bellingham Technical College (Bellingham): $683,945, for a rooftop solar project. Opportunity Council (Bellingham): $345,980 for rooftop solar for the Cornwall Community Resource Center. Port of Longview (Cowlitz County): $450,000 for POLER – Port of Lonview’s Electrification Roadmap Project. OPAL Community Land Trust (Eastsound): $127,445 to support a solar project at Cottages at Pea Patch, an affordable housing development on Orcas Island. Everett Community College (Everett): $530,134 for a rooftop solar project at Shuksan Hall. Housing Authority of the City of Everett (Everett): $3 million for rooftop solar and heat pumps for Ben Young Senior Housing. Multi-Service Center (Federal Way): $104,650 to plan and design solar plus battery storage for housing assistance and food bank programs. San Juan Community Home Trust (Friday Harbor): $108,393 for rooftop solar for Holliwalk, an affordable housing site. Klickitat Valley Health (Goldendale): $3 million for a ground source heat pump for Goldendale Hospital. City of Issaquah (Issaquah): $1,712,984 to support solar plus battery backup for Issaquah Senior Center. Homestead Community Land Trust (King County): $74,950 for the Electrify Homestead planning project, to evaluate electrification, weatherization and decarbonization options for low-income homeowners. Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce (Kittitas County): $122,580 for a rooftop solar project to reduce energy costs for Kittitas County. La Conner School District (La Conner): $1,901,450 for La Conner Elementary School solar plus battery backup. Swinomish Indian Tribal Community (La Conner): $1,356,392 for solar plus storage to provide uninterrupted power to the IT/Medical Clinic. The Wenatchee River Institute (Leavenworth): $156,300 for rooftop solar and battery backup for Red Barn community resilience project. Housing Lopez (Lopez Island): $129,315 for rooftop solar for Lopez Village, an affordable housing village serving low-income residents of Lopez Island. Edmonds School District (Lynnwood): $285,000 for a Lynnwood Elementary rooftop solar project. Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation (Oakville): $1 million for the planning and design of a large-scale solar farm for increased resiliency and reduced energy burden. Oakville School District #400 (Oakville): $91,770 to support solar plus battery storage for high school and middle school campuses. Thurston County Commissioners Office (Olympia): $1,389,069 for solar and battery storage for Thurston County Public Health and Social Services headquarters. Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church (Seattle): $1,120,790 for solar plus battery storage for a community resilience hub. Puget Sound Energy (Snoqualmie, Tumwater): $612,150 for an electric school bus demonstration project benefitting Olympia School District and Snoqualmie Valley School District. City of Spokane (Spokane): $2,806,700 for solar, battery backup, and electric vehicle charging stations at the Spokane Water Department. Tessera (Spokane): $2,366,383 for a microgrid for a wildfire resilience and workforce development project. Yakima Chief Hops (Sunnyside): $1,856,888 for a CO2 recovery plant that will capture and repurpose carbon dioxide during the hop production process. Orange Grove Foundation (Tacoma): $135,993 for a solar microgrid and a heat pump for a substance recovery residence. Thorp School District (Thorp): $488,684 for solar installation at Thorp Elementary School. The Tulalip Tribes (Tulalip): $2,350,000 for solar plus battery storage for the Betty J. Taylor Early Learning Academy, part of the Tulalip resiliency hub. Tukwila School District (Tukwila): $2.5 million for solar plus battery storage for Tukwila Elementary School. Tukwila School District (Tukwila): $1,700,155 for grid-tied solar at Showalter Middle School. Jamie’s Place (Methow Valley Family Home Center Association) (Twisp): $52,300 for the design and planning of a solar plus battery storage project for an assisted-living home in Methow Valley. The Board of Trustees of Whitman College (Walla Walla): $587,720 for rooftop solar at College Creek Village. Washington State Department of Ecology (Wenatchee): $188,500 for the planning and design of large-scale brownfield solar on the former Lovitt Mine site. Methow Conservancy (Winthrop): $52,300 to plan and design a microgrid solar plus battery backup project for an affordable housing neighborhood. Okanogan County Electric Cooperative (Winthrop): $2.75 million for large-scale solar and battery storage, reducing energy burden for rural residents. Yakima Neighborhood Health Services (Yakima): $129,469 for solar plus battery storage for Vecino Apartments, a supportive housing facility for homeless families and young adults with disabilities.

This is the first round of awards from the new Clean Energy Community Grants program, funded by Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. Grant funding was awarded to planning or construction projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, use clean energy technology, and benefit overburdened populations. Approximately $5 million in additional grants are expected to be awarded later this spring.

For more information about future funding opportunities, visit the Energy Programs in Communities webpage.

Contact: Amelia Lamb, Commerce Communications, 360-995-3386