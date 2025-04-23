Tennessee Animal Shelters Encouraged to Apply for Grants

NASHVILLE — Animal shelters across Tennessee are invited to apply for funding that supports spay and neuter services. The application window remains open until May 16, 2025.

"Making spay and neuter services more accessible benefits both pets and the community," State Veterinarian Samantha Beaty, D.V.M. said. "By reducing the number litters of unwanted dogs and cats, we ease the burden on shelters while promoting healthier, longer lives for pets."

The Animal Friendly grants initiative, managed by the Animal Health Division of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, is supported by proceeds from the sale of the “Animal Friendly – Spay and Neuter Saves Lives” specialty license plates. Each $35 plate sold contributes funds that go toward grants for municipal shelters and nonprofit groups throughout Tennessee that provide low-cost spay and neuter services.

Funding distribution is based on the impact of an organization's services, including the number of animals treated and the geographic areas covered. Priority is given to shelters and groups serving distressed counties. Grant funds must be used exclusively for spay and neuter procedures, performed by licensed veterinarians within Tennessee.

The application for qualified shelters and organizations can be found at www.tn.gov/agriculture/animals/veterinary-resources/spay---neuter-resources.html.

Email animal.friendlygrants@tn.gov or call 615-837-5120 with questions.

Tennessee residents who are registering or renewing motor vehicle registration may purchase “Animal Friendly - Spay and Neuter Saves Lives” plates online, in person, by mail, or via the free MyTN mobile app. Find out more at the Tennessee Department of Revenue at www.tn.gov/revenue/title-and-registration/renewals.html.

Photo credit: MoCo Mutts Rescue in Morgan County.