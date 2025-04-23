Partner Real Estate Lists Expansive West Covina Estate with Pool, Bonus Room, and Owned Solar for $1.76M

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering a rare blend of size, upgrades, and location, 1048 Highlight Drive has just been listed by Vitria Karyoatmodjo and Rudy Lira Kusuma of Partner Real Estate for $1,760,000. This 4,209-square-foot, 4-bedroom + bonus room, 5-bathroom residence is nestled on a massive 27,971-square-foot lot—making it one of the more spacious and versatile properties currently available in the West Covina market.

With a layout designed for both privacy and connection, the home features a first-floor master suite, multiple formal and informal living areas, and an oversized bonus room ideal as a loft, game room, or additional bedroom. The updated chef’s kitchen boasts a 5-burner cooktop, double ovens, and plenty of counter space—perfect for hosting or day-to-day family life.

Energy efficiency is top of mind here: the home is powered by 20+ fully owned solar panels, installed in 2023, ensuring long-term savings and sustainability.

“The lot size and layout offer something truly special in this price range,” said listing agent Vitria Karyoatmodjo. “It’s a private, functional estate with modern conveniences and space to grow.”

Outside, the backyard is a showstopper—complete with a sparkling pool, lush landscaping, and a dedicated pool house with its own bathroom and shower, creating the perfect setup for guests or weekend entertaining.

Located in a serene neighborhood near Mt. San Antonio College, Cal Poly Pomona, local hiking trails, and top-rated schools, 1048 Highlight Drive offers the best of suburban living with easy access to major conveniences.

The listing is now active and showings are available by appointment.

About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

