Ottawa Infotainment Unveils DragonFire Spark: A Smart Digital Instrument Cluster with Functionally-Safe Connectivity

DragonFire Spark: Compact digital cluster with crisp HMI, CAN connections, and rugged housing—optimized for fleet integration.

A modular, safety-ready digital cluster platform delivering cloud-native telematics, OTA, and HMI customization—tailored for commercial EVs.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment Inc. (“Ottawa Infotainment”) is proud to announce the launch of DragonFire Spark, a compact yet powerful smart digital instrument cluster designed for the evolving needs of commercial and specialty vehicle OEMs. The product will make its debut at the ACT Expo in Anaheim, demonstrating real-world capabilities live.Part of Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire suite of domain controllers, DragonFire Spark integrates robust cloud connectivity, advanced data analytics, and seamless smartphone app support—delivering connectivity in a compact form-factor, enabling fleet and telematics solutions. Built atop the proprietary DragonFire OS, the system allows OEMs to efficiently manage over-the-air (OTA) updates and integrate custom applications without compromising safety.“We’ve heard from the market the value in a production-quality controller with a safety-critical focus, but also allows for customization—perfect for Tier 1s,” said Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment. “DragonFire Spark delivers exactly that: a feature-rich platform designed for modern mobility, fleet management, and next-gen user experiences.”DragonFire Spark is ISO 26262 capable, and capable of ASIL-B safety standards with a broad range of HMI support —enabling OEMs to rapidly prototype and deploy premium user interfaces with safety in mind. The unit supports key integrations, including driver monitoring systems (DMS), audio acoustics, and more, with flexible reference architectures designed for scalability.“This product is the work of a year of focused development—to fine-tune the right functionality in a small package, at a price point perfect for our customers,” said Jonathan Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment. “This is not a quick solution—it’s a well-thought-out platform that brings considerable value. We’ve prioritized real-world needs with strong ecosystem support.”Compared to legacy solutions from traditional suppliers and new-age integrators, DragonFire Spark offers a unique blend of functional safety, rapid OTA update capabilities, and cloud-native tools, while remaining agile enough to support the unique requirements of emerging electric and connected vehicle platforms.Key Features of DragonFire Spark:- Smart digital instrument cluster with available cloud & mobile app integration- Full support for OTA updates via DragonFire OS- Native support for various HMI options- Capable of ISO 26262 / ASIL-B compliant design- Advanced integration with DMS, audio, GPS, and more- Fleet management & telematics ready- Compact form factor with flexible pricing for Tier 1s & OEMsJoin Ottawa Infotainment at ACT Expo, Booth #6311, to experience DragonFire Spark and meet the team shaping the next generation of vehicle intelligence.

Watch Spark in Action — The Smarter Cluster, Built for Real-World Mobility

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.