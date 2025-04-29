How AI is Quietly Reshaping Global Supply Chains

Joe Hudicka releases "The AI Ecosystems Revolution" with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The AI Ecosystems Revolution: Transforming the Global Supply Chain through Real-Time Collaboration” by Joe Hudicka is now available on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Our global supply chain is bogged down by outdated forecasting methods, middlemen, and inefficiencies that slow down business and frustrate consumers. In “The AI Ecosystems Revolution,” Joe Hudicka presents a new way forward, leveraging AI-driven collaboration, real-time data, and his proprietary concepts to create smarter, more resilient supply chains.A longtime innovator in logistics and technology, Hudicka outlines the Silent Shift™, an ongoing transformation in supply chain management that is happening behind the scenes—where companies that embrace AI and collaborative ecosystems will thrive while those that resist will be left behind. He introduces practical solutions such as:>Forestreaming™ – A revolutionary shift away from traditional forecasting to real-time, data-driven decision-making.>AI Ecosystems™ – The integration of AI to optimize and streamline global trade.>Connected Conversations™ – How transparent data-sharing can eliminate inefficiencies and improve outcomes for businesses and consumers.>Predictive Logistics – Using AI to anticipate disruptions before they happen.>The Future of Supply Chain Leadership – Why companies must rethink logistics as a competitive advantage.Packed with real-world case studies, industry insights, and an engaging narrative, "The AI Ecosystems Revolution" offers clear advice for supply chain leaders, business executives, and entrepreneurs looking to stay ahead in an increasingly complex global economy. Whether you're a CEO rethinking operations, a logistics manager looking to improve efficiency, or simply curious about the future of AI in business, this book provides a clear, actionable guide to the next era of supply chain transformation.“This book is a bridge to our digital future in global supply,” Hudicka said. “It’s time we stop making people help software, and start making software that actually helps people. It’s time we finally put people first! That’s what the AI Ecosystems Revolution is all about.”This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorJoe Hudicka is the CEO and founder of EvenFlow, whose mission is to stop making people help technology and start making technology help people. In 2001, he founded The Clarity Team, LLC, where he is the senior solutions architect, and in 2016, he imagined and launched Fizzee Labs Foundation, an award-winning innovation education nonprofit.He is also an Adjunct Professor of MBA and Undergraduate Innovation & Entrepreneurship programs at Rider University, where he serves on the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies Advisory Council and Center for Business Analytics Advisory Council. He is a volunteer entrepreneur in residence. Joe currently lives in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, with his wife and two children.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media Contact

