New Book, ‘One Venture, Ten MBAs,’ Provides Entrepreneurs with Unique Insights for Scaling a Startup

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the new book One Venture, Ten MBAs : A Warrior Guide to Building Startups, entrepreneur and author Ksenia Yudina shares insights she has gained through her own experiences with the goal of helping others avoid the pitfalls she faced on the way to entrepreneurial success.“I’ve seen too many founders facing the same challenges I did, without a road map to guide them through the twists and turns of startup life,” Yudina writes.One Venture, Ten MBAs, published by Entrepreneur Books and now available, helps startups navigate the opportunities and challenges they will face. The book also discusses the venture capital industry, defining key terms and concepts founders are often expected to understand.Yudina recounts how her first startup, UNest, an app that helped parents save and invest for their children’s financial future, was launched during the global pandemic. She writes that It was a period when fundamentals like team-building and fundraising took on new dimensions. UNest, which grew to over 700,000 customers, became the target of a hostile takeover, a black swan event that served as a temporary setback for Yudina.But driven by her mission, Yudina launched her second startup, Mostt, which also helps parents build a financial future for their children.One Venture, Ten MBAs has something to offer startup founders at every stage of their journey. For those in the dreaming phase, Yudina breaks down the confusing jargon and daunting challenges into practical, digestible advice. For those who already launched their ventures, she shares the surprises that came her way, explains how she dealt with them, and details what she wishes she had known going in.And for seasoned entrepreneurs, Yudina offers a real-time account of dealing with the myriad of planned and unexpected experiences that can make or break even the most experienced founders.“These are lessons,” Yudina writes, “that can make the difference between success and failure while making the whole entrepreneurial journey a lot easier: navigating the complexities and possible pitfalls of venture debt, understanding market timing, and building the right team to protecting yourself in downturns.”About Ksenia YudinaKsenia Yudina, CFA, author of One Venture, Ten MBAs: A Warrior Guide to Building Startups, is a fintech entrepreneur and the CEO and co-founder of Mostt, which helps families invest in their children’s financial futures. Yudina was also the founder of UNest, another platform that helps parents build a financial future for their children. She previously worked for a decade in traditional finance, with roles at Capital Group and J.P. Morgan. Yudina earned her MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She was named one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology by The Financial Technology Report and an honoree of 40 Under 40 by Investment News.About Entrepreneur BooksEntrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage—The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

