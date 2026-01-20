New Book, ‘The Hospitality Advantage,’ Shows Competitive Power of Making People Feel Valued

“The Hospitality Advantage: Embracing the Competitive Power of Exceptional Hospitality in Every Industry,” by Bruce Craul, published by Advantage Books, is now available. Bruce Craul, author of “The Hospitality Advantage: Embracing the Competitive Power of Exceptional Hospitality in Every Industry.”

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the new book " The Hospitality Advantage : Embracing the Competitive Power of Exceptional Hospitality in Every Industry," hospitality executive and consultant Bruce Craul reveals why hospitality is the most undervalued asset for businesses.And this is true not just in the hotel business or the restaurant business, he notes. It applies to businesses throughout all industries — retail, construction, government, or any other sector.“Hospitality is more than simply making people feel welcome — it’s a powerful business strategy that can revolutionize any organization,” Craul writes.Craul brings to his subject more than four decades of experience leading some of the most respected hotel, resort, restaurant, and lifestyle brands in the United States. He draws on personal stories from a life of work to illustrate many of his points and lessons.The Hospitality Advantage, published by Advantage Books and now available, shows that when businesses create a place filled with genuine welcome and connection, they increase customer retention, boost employee engagement, and improve their bottom line.But despite the value a culture of hospitality creates, too many businesses fall short of achieving such a culture, Craul writes. Instead, they become caught up in the efficiencies and cost-cutting promised by technological advancements, and forget what brings customers back again and again: feeling valued.These businesses often treat hospitality like a transaction, a service provided only because it must be provided rather than as a sincere desire to create a connection.To help change that, Craul shares strategies that have worked across industries, from luxury resorts to local government offices.Among other topics, Craul explains how to hire and train for hospitality excellence, the science behind turning first impressions into lasting customer relationships, and practical methods for extending hospitality into digital interactions and remote work.“Hospitality, at its core, is about making people feel like they matter,” Craul writes. “When your customers feel that they come back. When your employees feel that they stay. And when both of those things happen? That’s when the real momentum builds. That’s the opportunity sitting in front of every business, every day. Including yours.”Bruce Craul, author of The Hospitality Advantage: Embracing the Competitive Power of Exceptional Hospitality in Every Industry, is a hospitality executive, consultant, and speaker with more than four decades of experience leading some of the most respected hotel, resort, restaurant, and lifestyle brands in the United States. He has served in roles ranging from front-line operations to senior executive leadership and has helped organizations across industries implement hospitality-driven strategies that improve culture, retention, and profitability. Today, Craul works as a consultant and partner with The Predictive Index, helping leaders align people, culture, and performance. He lives in Florida and continues to advise, speak, and teach nationally.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

