Wildcat Power Gen Becomes OEM of Emergency Standby Gaseous Generators for Commercial and Industrial Markets

Picture of Wildcat Roughneck Model Picture of Wildcat Roughneck Model Picture of Wildcat Roughneck Model In Larger Enclosure

Wildcat Power Gen announces its entry into the gaseous emergency standby stationary generator market as an official original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

This reinforces our commitment to providing rugged, efficient, and scalable standby power systems that help our customers keep the lights on—no matter what.” — Matthew Roeser, CEO

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wildcat Power Gen proudly announces its entry into the gaseous emergency standby stationary generator market as an official original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Wildcat’s natural gas and propane powered generator sets are engineered to deliver reliable backup power for commercial and industrial applications across North and South America.Wildcat Power Gen has built a reputation for delivering high-performance, American-assembled generator solutions. Entering this market segment marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to provide dependable and efficient energy solutions.As extreme weather events and grid instability increase across the globe, the demand for dependable standby power continues to surge. In the United States alone, the standby generator market is projected to reach $5.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. In Latin America, rapid infrastructure expansion and increased demand for decentralized power are expected to push the generator market beyond $2.4 billion by 2028.The electric power generation industry is also experiencing significant growth. The U.S. power generation capacity exceeded 1.3 terawatts in 2024, while Latin America continues to expand its power grid with heavy investments in resilient, on-site energy systems.“This moment marks a defining step in Wildcat’s evolution,” said Matthew Roeser , founder and president of Wildcat Power Gen. “As an OEM, we fully control the design, engineering, and quality of our generator sets. Our quality components, fast lead times, and competitive pricing allow Wildcat Power Gen to compete with every manufacturer in our industry. This reinforces our commitment to providing rugged, efficient, and scalable standby power systems that help our customers keep the lights on—no matter what.”Wildcat Power Gen is currently taking production orders on the Wildcat Roughneck model of natural gas and propane fueled emergency standby stationary generators with lead times ranging from 24 to 48 weeks. For 2025, the following natural gas and propane power nodes are available: 30KW, 45KW, 60KW, 80KW, 100KW, 125KW, 150KW, 200KW, and 400KW.About Wildcat Power Gen:Wildcat Power Gen specializes in the design and manufacture of high-quality, American-assembled generator sets. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the company provides reliable power solutions for a variety of commercial and industrial applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.