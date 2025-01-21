Anytime, Anywhere: Wildcat Power Gen Launches Patriot Mobile Generator Product Line

Wildcat Patriot Mobile Generator Features of the Wildcat Patriot Mobile Generator

Wildcat Power Gen is excited to announce the addition of the Patriot model mobile generator to its lineup of American power solutions.

We're thrilled to introduce the Wildcat Patriot mobile generator to the marketplace. It will be a valuable addition for equipment rental companies and construction contractors across North America.” — Matthew Roeser, CEO

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wildcat Power Gen is excited to announce the addition of the Patriot model mobile generator to its lineup of American power solutions. As part of its ongoing commitment to "Leading the Charge" in the power generation industry, Wildcat Power Gen introduces the Patriot model—a dependable diesel-powered generator ready to tackle any challenge.The Wildcat Patriot is a rugged, “Rental Grade" mobile diesel generator platform designed for a wide range of projects, from small to large-scale operations. Available in 15KW, 25KW, 40KW, 70KW, 100KW, and 150KW power options, the Wildcat Patriot is engineered to meet diverse energy needs.Powered by industry-leading Isuzu and Doosan engines, and paired with top-tier Stamford alternators, Wildcat Patriot gensets are equipped with Deep Sea Technologies controllers for intuitive operation and effortless maintenance. Key features include DOT-approved trailers, voltage selector switches, electrical quick-connects, Series 16 camlocks, an oil drain hand pump, and the ability to start in temperatures as low as -20°C."We're thrilled to introduce the Wildcat Patriot mobile generator to the marketplace," said Matthew Roeser, CEO of Wildcat Power Gen. "Our focus on creating exceptional solutions, built by American workers, results in top-quality equipment. When you combine superior components with skilled craftsmanship, you get a product that stands out. With our industry-leading lead times and competitive pricing, the Wildcat Patriot is a valuable addition for equipment rental companies and construction contractors across North America. It's an outstanding choice for customers who demand nothing but the best."

