Equator Releases EZ 4800 Combo Washer Dryer, Designed for RV Use and Compact Spaces

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances announces the launch of the EZ 4800 Combo Washer Dryer, a high-performance, all-in-one laundry unit engineered specifically for recreational vehicles and compact living spaces. This model features a vented drying system, advanced diagnostic tools, and 15 specialized wash/dry cycles, making it one of the most comprehensive washer-dryer combos in its class.

“Built with a 1.62 cu. ft. stainless steel drum, the EZ 4800 supports washing and drying in a single appliance, saving space and time.” Says Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator. Its vented drying option ensures a 30% faster dry time than traditional ventless models. Operating at 1400 RPM, this unit delivers powerful washing and thorough drying, while its dual fans further enhance drying efficiency.

The color-coded LED display and touch button controls streamline user interaction, while features like delay start, child lock, oversuds control, and an end-cycle chime enhance ease of use. A unique 2-minute Winterize Cycle simplifies seasonal maintenance for RV users, and adjustable leveling legs allow stable installation in diverse environments.

This washer-dryer combo also includes Allergen and Sanitize cycles to provide hygienic cleaning for sensitive households, as well as a Pet Cycle that removes pet hair from fabrics. Built-in 13-code diagnostics, an anti-bacterial drum baffle, and automatic water/dry level adjustment ensure reliability and performance. The unit is compliant with California’s Prop 65 standards and ETL-certified for safety.

Available in black, white, or silver, the EZ 4800 measures 33.5 x 23.6 x 21.8 inches (HxWxD) and weighs 161 lbs (net). Each unit includes a 1-year parts and labor warranty and quick-access QR code instructions for user convenience.

Find this product at your local retailer or online at Equator for $1,229.00.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, established in 1991, provides a range of innovative, compact, and resource-saving products for the home. With a focus on energy efficiency, space-saving design, and user convenience, Equator products are ideal for apartments, tiny homes, RVs, and other non-traditional spaces. For more information, visit https://equatorappliances.com/product-detail.php?product=equator-rv-pet-version-compact-110v-vented-15lb-sani-combo-washer-dryer-1400rpm-in-black-557-1757&category_id=6

Legal Disclaimer:

