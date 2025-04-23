Remodeled Pool Home in Whittier Listed by Todd Troendle and Rudy Lira Kusuma of Partner Real Estate for $850,000
EINPresswire.com/ -- Blending style, comfort, and location, a beautifully upgraded home has just hit the market in Whittier. Todd Troendle and Rudy Lira Kusuma of Partner Real Estate present 10091 Lanett Avenue, a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom turnkey residence listed at $850,000—offering a rare combination of thoughtful design and resort-style living.
Set on a 5,831-square-foot lot, this 1,461-square-foot home features an open and airy layout, enhanced by elegant flooring, recessed lighting, and a designer-upgraded kitchen complete with new cabinetry, granite countertops, and modern appliances.
“This is the kind of listing that checks every box for today’s Southern California buyer—location, lifestyle, and a move-in ready presentation,” said Kusuma.
The primary suite offers a relaxing escape with ample closet space, while three additional bedrooms provide flexible use for growing families or work-from-home setups. Outside, a sparkling in-ground pool and premium patio pavers create a private retreat ideal for entertaining or relaxing in the California sun.
Additional features include a detached two-car garage and a prime location close to top-rated schools, shopping, dining, and commuter routes—making this an ideal opportunity for homeowners looking to plant roots in one of Whittier’s most desirable pockets.
10091 Lanett Avenue is exclusively listed by Todd Troendle and Rudy Lira Kusuma of Partner Real Estate.
Showings are available by appointment. For more details, contact Partner Real Estate at www.Partner.RealEstate
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
