Remodeled Pool Home in Whittier Listed by Todd Troendle and Rudy Lira Kusuma of Partner Real Estate for $850,000

WHITTIER, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blending style, comfort, and location, a beautifully upgraded home has just hit the market in Whittier. Todd Troendle and Rudy Lira Kusuma of Partner Real Estate present 10091 Lanett Avenue, a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom turnkey residence listed at $850,000—offering a rare combination of thoughtful design and resort-style living.

Set on a 5,831-square-foot lot, this 1,461-square-foot home features an open and airy layout, enhanced by elegant flooring, recessed lighting, and a designer-upgraded kitchen complete with new cabinetry, granite countertops, and modern appliances.

“This is the kind of listing that checks every box for today’s Southern California buyer—location, lifestyle, and a move-in ready presentation,” said Kusuma.

The primary suite offers a relaxing escape with ample closet space, while three additional bedrooms provide flexible use for growing families or work-from-home setups. Outside, a sparkling in-ground pool and premium patio pavers create a private retreat ideal for entertaining or relaxing in the California sun.

Additional features include a detached two-car garage and a prime location close to top-rated schools, shopping, dining, and commuter routes—making this an ideal opportunity for homeowners looking to plant roots in one of Whittier’s most desirable pockets.

10091 Lanett Avenue is exclusively listed by Todd Troendle and Rudy Lira Kusuma of Partner Real Estate.

Showings are available by appointment. For more details, contact Partner Real Estate at www.Partner.RealEstate

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
rudy@partner.realestate
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Remodeled Pool Home in Whittier Listed by Todd Troendle and Rudy Lira Kusuma of Partner Real Estate for $850,000

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159 rudy@partner.realestate
Company/Organization
Partner Real Estate
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

Partner Real Estate

More From This Author
Partner Real Estate Lists Fully Remodeled Monrovia Condo with EV Charging and Prime Location Access
Spacious Eastvale Retreat with Dual Staircases and Tesla Charger Hits Market for $999K, Listed by Partner Real Estate
Partner Real Estate Lists Upgraded Family Home in Award-Winning Chino Community of College Park
View All Stories From This Author