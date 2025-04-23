DED Opens Applications for Cast and Crew Nebraska Act Tax Credit

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is now accepting applications for the Cast and Crew Nebraska Act (CCNA) tax credit.

The CCNA is a competitive incentive to increase film and television production in the State of Nebraska, retain film studies and creative arts students from Nebraska universities and colleges, provide jobs for Nebraska residents, increase revenue for Nebraska businesses, and enhance Nebraska’s image nationwide.

The tax credit is a refundable tax credit allowed against Nebraska state income tax in an amount equal to 20% of qualifying expenditures. The tax credit may be increased by an additional 15% if certain qualifications are met. The total tax credit available in fiscal year 2025-2026 is $500,000.

Eligible production activities include full-length films, over-the-air and streaming television series, short-length films, documentaries, animation projects, and commercial advertisements. Please refer to the program guidelines for full production activity requirements and qualifications.

For additional information and access to the application, visit the Cast and Crew Nebraska Act website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/incentives/ccna/.

Please direct questions to Economic Development Manager Shaun Grantski at shaun.grantski@nebraska.gov or 402-471-9054.