A Return to Nebraska Opens Business Opportunities

When JT Martin left Nebraska to move to California in elementary school, it was an interesting but intimidating change. Life shifted from the relaxed, enjoyable pace of his Norfolk community to the hustle and bustle of the Bay Area. “As a kid this was exciting, but I always looked forward to summers and holidays when we’d return to Nebraska,” said Martin. “Nothing felt better than landing at Eppley Airport, knowing we’d be surrounded by family and the things we loved.”

Martin found it hard to imagine returning to live in the Heartland despite enjoying his visits to Nebraska. After attending San Jose State University, he began working in the San Francisco tech industry. In 2017, his work led him from San Francisco to New York City, where he helped tech businesses reach clients through digital media and other advertising. At the time, he didn’t see how his career path could lead back to Nebraska.

A place of contentment and opportunity

However, when Martin’s dad decided to relocate his biotech business from California to Nebraska, he began considering a move back to the state as well. “I started reading articles about the startup community in Silicon Prairie News and [Department of Economic Development] press releases. Then COVID hit, and New York City became unlivable,” he explained.

Martin returned to Nebraska for a few weeks to determine his next steps. The trip made him realize Nebraska was a better place to pursue his dreams – even after spending almost 20 years living in other parts of the country. “It was paradise compared to what I’d been dealing with. The people were content and laid back. Everyone took great pride in their work and communities. I realized Nebraska wasn’t just home – it was an opportunity.”

The ability to make a difference

Martin’s first enterprise was to start a podcast called Nebraska Made, which highlighted the business community in Nebraska. He hosted Husker legend Tom Osborne and Senator Pete Ricketts (former Nebraska governor) as guests on his podcast. He also featured successful entrepreneurs like Pay Raybould, founder of Super Saver; Clay Smith, son of Nebraska legend “Speedy” Bill Smith and president of Speedway Motors; and Mike Smith, co-founder of The Bay.

While doing the podcast, Martin realized that Nebraska offers something not readily available in the large cities where he’d been living: the ability to make a difference. He enjoyed a newfound sense of significance. His skills and experience in advertising and marketing were valued. He could see the direct impact of his work. “No one cared what I did on the coasts,” he recalled. “Here in Nebraska, you can see your work impact the people around you, and it’s the most fulfilling thing ever.”

A haven for entrepreneurs

It was refreshing for Martin to experience how easily he could start a small business in Nebraska. “The affordability and support system in Nebraska make it ideal for someone early in their career. You can afford to take risks here,” he said. “There’s a sense of community that’s hard to replicate. Other local businesses are rooting for you, and everyone seems invested in each other’s success. That kind of support is priceless when you’re starting out.”

In 2021, Martin founded Loudr (now Corn Belt Media), a content marketing agency that helps businesses expand their reach and engagement. Martin won the 2023 Nebraska Tourism Industry Visionary Award for documenting and promoting Nebraska travel. The agency’s tourism videos were viewed 15 million times in the summer of 2023, successfully highlighting the state’s eye-catching scenery and attractions.

Martin credits Nebraska’s low cost of living for creating an atmosphere where entrepreneurs feel encouraged to take risks. “You’re not buried under massive overhead costs like in big cities, and you can focus on growing your business without the constant stress of making ends meet,” he said.

Finding community, significance, and peace of mind

Martin has also enjoyed the state’s livability. In March 2025, WalletHub ranked Lincoln as the sixth happiest city in America, based on factors such as emotional and physical well-being, job satisfaction, and civic engagement. “There’s a peace and contentment in Nebraska that you can’t find anywhere else,” he observed. “People are humble, hard-working, and proud of their way of life.”

Martin said that when people ask why he chose to make Nebraska his home, he tells them it is because he can make a difference – and actually see the difference. “On top of all that, Nebraska is beautiful in its own way,” he added. “From the state parks to the open skies, there’s a quiet beauty here that makes you grateful every day.”

Martin said returning to Nebraska has reminded him why he missed it so much while living on the coasts. “Nebraska was – and still is – home. Leaving made me appreciate how special it is: the tight-knit community, the sense of comfort, and the simplicity of life here.”

