AGB Joins National Effort to Highlight 'Why College Matters'

AGB is partnering in a bold new national initiative that highlights the value of higher education’s role in American exceptionalism and innovation.

This campaign is about reminding the public about the value of higher education. College matters because it represents America at its best.” — Ross Mugler, AGB board chair and acting president and CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) is partnering with several higher education associations in a bold new national initiative that highlights the value of higher education’s role in American exceptionalism and innovation. As part of the Why College Matters campaign, AGB’s sponsorship emphasizes the essential role that colleges and universities play in securing America’s future.This campaign launches at a moment of urgency. Public confidence in higher education has plummeted. According to a 2023 Gallup survey, the percentage of young Americans who believe that a college degree is “very important” fell from 74 percent in 2013 to just 41 percent in 2023. Among all Americans, only 36 percent express significant confidence in higher education—down dramatically from 57 percent in 2015.Yet higher education’s contributions to American life are immeasurable and irreplaceable.“As stewards of higher education, governing boards have a responsibility not only to lead wisely but to advocate boldly,” said Ross Mugler, AGB board chair and acting president and CEO. “This campaign is not just about defending higher education—it's about reminding the public why it matters for all of us and the important role it plays in the future success of our nation. College matters because it represents America at its best.”College matters because it ensures:• A Thriving Economy: Colleges fuel the skilled workforce that drives innovation and sustains national competitiveness.• Democratic Resilience: Educated citizens are better equipped to engage in civic life, make informed decisions, and uphold democratic institutions.• Public Health and Well-Being: Research and training from higher education institutions contribute to advances in medicine, public health, and mental wellness.• Opportunity and Mobility: Postsecondary education opens doors, uplifts families, and anchors the American dream.• National Security: From cyber defense to global diplomacy, higher education strengthens America’s safety and leadership on the world stage.“Higher education must continue evolving to meet the needs of students, communities, and the economy,” said Mugler. “But alongside institutional transformation, we must reshape the narrative. Too often, conversations around college are reduced to tuition costs and return on investment. The Why College Matters campaign aims to change that—by telling the broader, more expansive story of the important role higher education plays in America.”Visit https://whycollegematters.org to learn more about the important role higher education plays in America’s past and future success.# # #About AGBAt the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), we believe in the power of higher education to transform lives, strengthen inclusive democracy, and support a thriving society. We believe that strong higher education starts with great governing boards. AGB provides advocacy, leading practices, educational resources, expert support, and renowned programs that advance board excellence for 40,000 AGB members from more than 2,000 institutions and foundations. For more than 100 years, AGB has been the trusted authority for board members, chief executives, board professionals, and key administrators on higher education governance and leadership. Learn more at AGB.org.

