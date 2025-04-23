ASAP Roofing & Exteriors Launches 'Roof Rescue Program' to Support Utah Families After Devastating Spring Storms

Roof Rescue Program ASAP Roofing & Exteriors Utah Roof Damage

Local Roofing Company Steps Up with Free Inspections, Insurance Help, and Emergency Repairs for Families in Need

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to one of Utah’s most intense spring storm seasons in over a decade, ASAP Roofing & Exteriors , a leading roofing company serving the Wasatch Front, has announced the launch of its new “ Roof Rescue Program ” — a community initiative providing emergency roof repairs, free inspections, and insurance claim support for families impacted by storm-related damage.The program, now live, is focused on delivering fast, professional relief to homeowners dealing with wind, hail, and water damage. The effort includes special assistance for elderly homeowners and veterans, who may qualify for free or discounted roof repairs through the initiative.“We’ve seen firsthand how overwhelmed homeowners can get after a storm hits,” said Diana Jenson, owner of ASAP Roofing & Exteriors. “This program is about more than fixing roofs. It’s about supporting families, making sure they’re treated fairly, and helping our most vulnerable neighbors get the protection they need.”Highlights of the Roof Rescue Program include:Free storm damage roof inspections within 24–48 hoursStorm Damage Reports, including meeting with adjusters and providing them supporting documentation and evidenceDiscounted or free repairs for up to 10 qualified homeowners per quarterCommunity partnerships with local nonprofits and city agencies to identify those in needIn addition to emergency services, ASAP Roofing is also offering free policy reviews through Independent Public Adjusters, helping homeowners understand their insurance coverage before filing claims.With over 10 years of roofing experience and hundreds of five-star reviews, ASAP Roofing & Exteriors has built a reputation for fast, honest, and expert service across northern Utah. The Roof Rescue Program is an extension of the company’s commitment to giving back and supporting the local community.Learn More or Nominate a FamilyTo read more about the Roof Rescue Program, visit the official blog post:To nominate a homeowner or request assistance, contact:📧 projects@asaproofingpros.com📞 385-222-7119

