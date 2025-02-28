Orem Homeowners Face August 13, 2025 Deadline to File Hail Damage Insurance Claims

ASAP Roofing & Exteriors ASAP Roofing & Exteriors

Orem, Utah homeowners have until August 13, 2025, to file insurance claims for roof, siding, window, and property damage caused by the August 2024 hailstorm

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: ASAP Roofing & Exteriors 📞 Phone: (385) 222-7119📧 Email: projects@asaproofingpros.com🌐 Website: asaproofingpros.comOrem Homeowners Face August 13, 2025 Deadline to File Hail Damage Insurance ClaimsHomeowners in Orem, Utah, whose properties were damaged in the August 13, 2024 hailstorm, are being urged to take immediate action to protect their homes and their insurance rights. Under most Utah homeowners insurance policies, storm-related claims must be filed within one year of the date of loss — meaning the final deadline to file hail damage claims is August 13, 2025.This critical deadline applies to claims for roof damage, siding damage, window repairs, and other exterior storm-related repairs caused by the golf ball-sized hail and strong winds that struck Orem last summer.Severe Damage Left Behind by the August 2024 StormThe August 2024 storm caused widespread damage to:Roofs: Missing, bruised, and cracked shingles.Siding: Dented, cracked, and punctured siding panels.Windows: Broken glass, cracked frames, and damaged seals.Fencing: Broken panels, shifted posts, and storm debris impacts.Awnings and Exterior Structures: Bent metal, torn coverings, and structural compromise.Despite the obvious destruction, many homeowners have yet to file insurance claims — either because they were unaware of hidden damage or believed they had more time. But with less than six months remaining, time is running out.Strict Insurance Deadlines Mean Delays Can Cost Homeowners ThousandsMost Utah policies clearly state that homeowners have only one year from the date of loss to file storm damage claims. Homeowners who miss this deadline risk losing their right to coverage, even if damage is well documented. In these cases, repair and replacement costs would fall entirely on the homeowner.“Many homeowners think they can wait until they spot a leak or problem,” said a spokesperson for ASAP Roofing & Exteriors, a local roofing and storm damage contractor . “But insurance companies hold firm to that one-year deadline. If you don’t file by August 13, 2025, it’s very possible your claim will be denied.”Free Inspections and Claims Assistance AvailableTo help homeowners meet the deadline and protect their homes, ASAP Roofing & Exteriors is offering:Free storm damage inspections.Detailed documentation and damage reports for insurance claims.Claims filing assistance to ensure all paperwork is submitted correctly.Professional repair and restoration services to restore damaged roofs, siding, windows, and more.About ASAP Roofing & ExteriorsASAP Roofing & Exteriors is a trusted, locally owned contractor serving homeowners throughout Utah. Specializing in storm damage restoration, insurance claims assistance, and high-quality roof and exterior repairs , ASAP Roofing & Exteriors helps property owners recover quickly and completely after severe weather events.Schedule Your Free Inspection TodayHomeowners who have not yet filed their August 2024 hail damage claims are encouraged to schedule a free inspection immediately to ensure their damage is properly documented and filed before the August 13 deadline.📞 Call: (385) 222-7119📧 Email: projects@asaproofingpros.com🌐 Visit: asaproofingpros.com

