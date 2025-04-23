Malware Trends Q1 Report by ANY.RUN to Raise Company’s Threat Awareness

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An acknowledged leader in cybersecurity, ANY.RUN grants malware analysts, security specialists, and other interested parties with access to its Q1 report. It contains exclusive data on globally widespread threats that endanger enterprises and corporations in different fields. This includes top malware types, families, tactics and techniques, as well as phishing kits and more.

The info comes from analyses conducted globally by over 500,000 malware researchers and security teams of 15,000 companies.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

· The overall number of 𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 detected by ANY.RUN in just three months is higher than ever before: 279,515.

· Among malware types, 𝗥𝗔𝗧𝘀 demonstrate a significant rise in activity. Their detection number more than doubled since Q4 2024.

· Threat families 𝗗𝗖𝗥𝗮𝘁 and 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝘀𝗮𝗿 made it to the top of the list, unlike in the previous quarter, when they weren’t nearly as active.

· The phishing kit 𝗘𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘅𝘆 made a much stronger impact and was detected 4,743 times.

· When it comes to TTPs, 𝗧𝟏𝟏𝟗𝟎 - 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗶𝘁 𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰-𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 deserves a mention, since it ended up among the most popular techniques just this quarter.

Explore the threat trends overview further in ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐐𝟏 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

The report allows you to navigate the current threat landscape with data provided by an award-winning company. ANY.RUN shares extensive insights on most frequently detected cyber threats every three months, analyzing data and comparing it to previous quarter’s.

This data helps businesses and organizations from finance, healthcare, industry, and other sectors to raise awareness on cyber threats targeting enterprises in their and other fields.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN supports over 15,000 organizations across industries such as banking, manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and technology, helping them build stronger and more resilient cybersecurity operations. ANY.RUN’s cloud-based Interactive Sandbox helps companies analyze threats in Windows, Linux, and Android VMs in under 40 seconds. Paired with TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, it expands businesses’ threat identification and detection capabilities, driving faster response, and proactive security.

