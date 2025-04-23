Cell Surface Markers Market anticipated to surpass US$68.147 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.05%

The cell surface markers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% from US$46.263 billion in 2025 to US$68.147 billion by 2030.

The cell surface markers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% from US$46.263 billion in 2025 to US$68.147 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cell surface markers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$68.147 billion by 2030.The global cell surface markers market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for precision medicine and personalized treatment options.Cell surface markers, also known as cluster of differentiation (CD) markers, are proteins or glycoproteins found on the surface of cells that can be used to identify and characterize different cell types. These markers play a crucial role in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of various diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. With the increasing focus on precision medicine, the demand for cell surface markers is expected to rise, driving the growth of the market.One of the key factors driving the growth of the cell surface markers market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. This has led to an increased demand for accurate and efficient diagnostic tools, such as cell surface markers, to aid in early detection and treatment of these diseases.Moreover, advancements in technology and the development of novel biomarkers are also contributing to the growth of the market. The emergence of single-cell analysis techniques and the use of artificial intelligence in biomarker discovery have opened up new opportunities for the market. Additionally, the increasing investments in research and development activities by key players in the market are expected to further propel the growth of the cell surface markers market.In conclusion, the global cell surface markers market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for precision medicine and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. With advancements in technology and the development of novel biomarkers, the market is expected to witness further growth and innovation. As the demand for personalized treatment options continues to rise, the cell surface markers market is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of healthcare.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cell-surface-markers-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the cell surface markers market that have been covered are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Immucor Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, among others.The market analytics report segments the cell surface markers market as follows:• By Producto Antibodyo PCR Array• By Cell Typeo T Cello B Cello NK Cello Monocyte Cello Others• By Sourceo Humano Mouseo Rato Others• By Applicationo Researcho Clinical• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Abbott Laboratories• Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.• Immucor Inc.• Nihon Kohden Corporation• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• Siemens Healthineers• Sysmex Corporation• QIAGEN NV• Agilent Technologies Inc.• R&D Systems, Inc.• Bio-TechneReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Cell Harvesting Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cell-harvesting-market • T-Cell Immunotherapy Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/t-cell-immunotherapy-market • Global Cell Line Development Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cell-line-development-market • Cell Isolation Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cell-isolation-market • Cell Culture Incubators Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cell-culture-incubators-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.