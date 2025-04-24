Balfour Capital Partners with Atlasio Capital to Strengthen Global Investment Strategy and Talent Network

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Atlasio Capital Partners, Strengthening Global Investment Strategy and Talent NetworkBalfour Capital Group (BCG), a global leader in multi-asset investment management and private wealth advisory, has announced a strategic partnership with Atlasio Capital Partners, a rising alternative investment advisory firm based in Sydney, Australia. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in BCG’s commitment to expanding its global capabilities, adopting next-generation investment methodologies, and integrating exceptional emerging talent in financial research and innovation.The partnership brings together two firms with complementary investment philosophies. BCG offers decades of experience serving institutional and private clients with sophisticated wealth management and multi-asset strategies, while Atlasio Capital Partners brings a future-forward approach rooted in quantitative research, systematic models, and macroeconomic insight. Together, they will broaden the scope of advisory offerings, deepen research capabilities, and develop dynamic portfolio solutions to meet the evolving demands of the global investment landscape.At the center of this collaboration are two notable figures: Aariz Ery Edzaputra, Founder, CEO, and COO of Atlasio Capital Partners; and Erick Meier, Head of Macroeconomic Research. Their combined expertise and vision are set to elevate the strategic direction and analytical depth of both organizations.Aariz Edzaputra, also serving as an Investment Advisor at BCG, is a trailblazer in systematic finance and macro-driven investment. In addition to leading Atlasio, he co-founded Strategy Focus Capital, Australia’s first student-led, systematic multi-asset investment fund. This pioneering initiative—focused on algorithmic trading and machine learning-driven risk frameworks—was directly inspired and supported by the groundwork laid by Erick Meier through his Colombian-based investment consulting firm, Qstodia.Erick Meier, the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Qstodia, brings extensive experience in global macroeconomic strategy and high-conviction investing . Qstodia has delivered an average return of 5% month-over-month, generating alpha across global markets. Under Erick’s leadership, Qstodia executed high-performing trades such as a 111% return during the global post-COVID interest rate hikes, a 125% gain from Royal Caribbean’s cruise line rebound, and a 104% return in one of the most significant M&A transactions in Colombian history. These outcomes showcase Erick’s skill in navigating multi-asset strategies, with a specialization in fixed income and global equities.Together, Aariz and Erick represent a new generation of financial professionals—globally oriented, data-native, and relentlessly research-driven. Their collaboration reflects the evolution of innovative investment leadership, blending Erick’s macroeconomic vision and entrepreneurial success with Aariz’s systemic modeling expertise. The founding of Strategy Focus Capital is a testament to their shared commitment to empowering the next wave of investment thinkers through real-world, performance-driven experience.The partnership between BCG and Atlasio also supports BCG’s strategic goal of expanding its presence across the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions. With Atlasio’s operational base in Sydney and Erick’s influence and infrastructure in Latin America through Qstodia, BCG will gain access to diversified deal flow, local market intelligence, and a broadened global advisory network.As part of the collaboration, the firms will co-author whitepapers, publish market outlooks, and deliver investment briefings aimed at offering clients timely, research-based insights. These joint efforts will also explore sustainable finance, AI-enhanced trading systems, and the development of diversified alternative investment strategies.This partnership underscores Balfour Capital Group’s commitment to aligning with forward-thinking leaders and firms that exemplify excellence in both innovation and execution. By integrating the vision, talent, and infrastructure of Atlasio Capital Partners and Qstodia, BCG strengthens its global footprint and its mission to deliver superior investment solutions for a rapidly evolving financial world.

