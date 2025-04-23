Nantucket Wine & Food Festival Announces Star-Studded Chef Lineup for 2025

Chefs pose

We are bringing together an incredible mix of chefs—from internationally recognized icons to rising stars and local heroes—who represent the very best of food, wine, and hospitality.” — Nancy Bean - Festival Owner

NANTUCKET, MA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nantucket Wine & Food Festival is set to return May 14–18, 2025, ushering in the island’s season with a dynamic lineup of acclaimed chefs from across the globe. This spring, festival-goers can expect a luxury experience as Nantucket comes alive, welcoming culinary leaders recognized by the James Beard Foundation and Michelin Guide, alongside a host of celebrated local and international talent.

Star-Studded Chef Lineup for 2025

The 2025 festival will showcase a diverse roster of chefs, including James Beard Award winners, Michelin-starred innovators, and rising stars in the culinary world. Among the first to be announced:

Cassidee Dabney (Blackberry Farm, Tennessee)

Ivan Azar (Casa Vigil, Mendoza, Argentina)

Lydia Shire (Scampo, Boston)

David Charrier (Les Belles Perdrix, Bordeaux, France – Two Michelin Stars)

Mimi Weissenborn (Sur Lie, Portland, ME)

Douglass Williams (Mida, Boston)

Maura Kilpatrick (Sofra, Cambridge, MA)

Andrew Chadwick (Chatham Bars Inn)

Robert Sisca (Bistro du Midi, Boston)

Scott Osif (Galley Beach, Nantucket)

Tawfik Saadeh (Four Seasons, Boston)

Ed Cotton (Jack & Charlie's, West Village, NYC)

EJ Harvey (eagrille, Nantucket)

Pushkar Marathe (Stage, Palm Beach)

Neil Ferguson (American Seasons, Nantucket)

Bonito Molino (Manzanillo Baja CA, Mexico)

Gabriel Frasca (Straight Wharf, Nantucket)

Mark Orfaly (Schlow Restaurant Group)

“This year’s lineup is a true reflection of what makes the Nantucket Wine & Food Festival so special,” said Nancy Bean, owner and Executive Director of the festival. “We are bringing together an incredible mix of chefs—from internationally recognized icons to rising stars and local heroes—who represent the very best of food, wine, and hospitality. Nantucket in May is magical, and this group is going to set the tone for a spectacular season on the island.”

Additional featured chefs include:

John Tesar (Knife, Dallas)

Johnny Sheehan (SALT, Plymouth)

Joe Kucharski (Snuff Mill, Wilmington, DE)

Joseph Keller (Company of the Cauldron, Nantucket)

David Blessing (Stateroom, Boston)

Chris Kolwicz (Wychmere Beach Club)

Nick Dixon (Prima Italian Steakhouse, Boston, MA)

Milena Pagán (Little Sister, Providence, RI)

Michael Lombardi (Si Cara, Cambridge)

Josh Ziskin (La Morra, Brookline, MA)

Alex Pineda (Que Mas, Beverly, MA)

Tim Lipman (Coolinary & The Parched Pig, Palm Beach)

Aaron Meneghelli (Pahlmeyer Estate Chef, Napa, CA)

Kyle Daley (PPX Events)

Festival Highlights

La Fête Charity Wine Dinner

La Fête brings guests together with winemakers, chefs, and sommeliers to taste and celebrate some of the world’s most extraordinary wines and award-winning cuisine. This exclusive evening begins with a Pol Roger / Calvisius Caviar Reception, followed by a four-course dinner featuring award-winning chefs Ivan Azar (Casa Vigil, Mendoza, Argentina), Tawfik Saadeh (Four Seasons, Boston), and Andrew Chadwick (Chatham Bars Inn, Chatham, MA). Winemakers will be seated at every table, and every guest brings a special bottle—a true epicurean experience.

Champagne Clambake

Elegant, decadent, the best of the best. World-renowned bubbles pair with New England’s bounty of the sea in this elevated take on the classic clambake. Guests will enjoy stations of Grilled Lobster, Clams, Mussels, Chowder, and New England Oysters, all set on Nantucket’s seaside farm. Music and entertainment complete this pinnacle NWF experience.

SMOKED!

From Asado to the Barbi, the Braai, the Churrasco to New England Barbeque—grilling is an international language! With music and chef entertainment, this global BBQ celebration showcases guest chefs and winemakers from around the world, all set against the stunning backdrop of Bartlett’s Farm. A cookout like no other.

French Country Luncheon

A French-inspired luncheon featuring four distinguished wineries from Champagne (Billecart-Salmon), Burgundy (Château du Pommard & Domaine du Cellier Aux Moins), Provence (Garrus - Château d'Esclans), and Bordeaux (Château Angelus). The luncheon includes exquisite cuisine from Chef Gabriel Frasca (Straight Wharf) and Chef Marc Orfaly (Schlow Restaurant Group).

The Nantucket Wine & Food Festival Charitable Foundation—the philanthropic arm of the festival—supports the local community. This year, NWF is proud to support the Nantucket High School Culinary Arts Program, Nantucket Resource Partnership, NISHA, Nantucket Shellfish Association, and other vital island organizations. NWF is also honored to join the Maria Mitchell Association’s 1818 Society, continuing its tradition of giving back to the island that inspires it.

For tickets and the latest updates on the full chef lineup, visit the festival’s official website: www.nantucketwinefestival.com.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, contact: info@nwfest.net

