Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,992 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev visited Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing

AZERBAIJAN, April 23 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing on April 23.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at the square where the monument stands.

The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China were performed.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the monument.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev visited Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more