Ilham Aliyev visited Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing
AZERBAIJAN, April 23 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing on April 23.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at the square where the monument stands.
The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China were performed.
President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the monument.
