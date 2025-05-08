VE Day Book Launch: ‘Air Raids and RAF Days’ Reveals a Forgotten Voice from WWII

John Teague RAF soldier at 17 years old John Teague's granddaughter, Della Judd and daughter Helen Allinson RAF Raids and RAF Days: First-hand Memories of the Blitz, the War and the Aftermath

Daughter and granddaughter duo publish powerful memoir based on real wartime diaries and letter

He didn’t come from wealth or privilege, but he lived through extraordinary times, and we wanted to honour that. This book is about more than war. It’s about resilience, love, and family.” — Della Judd

SOUTH CROYDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day, a remarkable and deeply personal wartime memoir is being released that sheds light on the quiet heroism of an ordinary London boy caught in extraordinary times.Air Raids and RAF Days, co-authored by historian Helen Allinson and executive coach and podcaster Della Judd, brings to life the real wartime experiences of their father and grandfather, John Teague. At just 17 years old, John was walking the bombed-out streets of London during the Blitz, helping to re-home civilians left devastated by air raids. Later, he would join the RAF as a wireless operator mechanic, having been denied his dream of becoming a pilot due to poor eyesight.The memoir is a rich blend of John’s own diary entries—meticulously transcribed by Helen—and letters exchanged with his family, pieced together to reveal two parallel stories: his personal journey through wartime Europe, and the anxious love and support of his parents back home. “John was just an ordinary boy who loved books and wanted to study,” says Della. Throughout his diary, John, who wanted to be a librarian, references theatre plays and musicals he watched.Initially compiled as a 90th birthday gift for John, who lived to the age of 100 before passing away in 2022, the book has now been refined and released to the public so that future generations can connect with the untold human stories of WWII.“My father had typed up some of his diaries but ended up throwing them away,” explains Helen. “Thankfully, we preserved many of his memories through letters and earlier drafts. It’s been a labour of love.”Air Raids and RAF Days paints a vivid picture of wartime Britain—not from the front lines, but from the bombed-out boroughs of South London and European airfields. It captures the heartbreak, the humour, and the incredible strength of a generation who faced down fear with dignity.As VE Day commemorations remind us of the cost of peace, this book offers an unfiltered, first-hand account of the everyday people who kept the home front and hope alive.Air Raids and RAF Days, published by Synjon Books and Conscious Dreams Publishing , is available now via Amazon and selected retailers.

