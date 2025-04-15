A Story of Survival, A Message of Hope: Mother Pens Memoir After Son’s Triumph Over Rare Heart Condition

Mother Ezinwanne with son Lion Book Joy! Ezinwanne holds her book for the first time! New Memoir 'Heartbeat of Hope' released 17th May

‘HEARTBEAT OF HOPE’ – A MEMOIR OF FAITH, FIGHT, AND A MOTHER’S UNBREAKABLE LOVE Explores the Depth of Maternal Strength and the Power of Hope Against All Odds

I held his tiny hand, willing my strength into his fragile body. He was fighting… and so was I.” — Ezinwanne Lilian Ozuloha

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the heart of a newborn falters, so too does the rhythm of a family’s world. But in the powerful and moving memoir Heartbeat of Hope, debut author Ezinwanne Lilian Ozuloha (34) from Essex shares her extraordinary story of how her son’s fragile heartbeat sparked a fire of resilience, courage, and faith that would carry her family through the unthinkable.Each year in the UK, approximately 4,600 babies are born with congenital heart disease—one in every 145 births. When Ezinwanne’s son, Lion, became one of them, her world was shattered. With nothing but hope and her words to hold onto, she began keeping a diary. That diary would one day become this book: a light in the darkness for others who find themselves facing the unimaginable.More than a medical memoir, Heartbeat of Hope is a tribute—to every parent who has ever watched their child battle for breath, to every family forced to find courage in hospital corridors, and to every person who has dared to hope when the world felt like it was crumbling.‘As a mother, it was the most terrifying experience of my entire life. Watching my child fight for his life, knowing there was nothing I could do to take away his pain, was heartbreaking. That feeling of helplessness—it stays with you. All I wanted was to take his place, to take the pain away, but I couldn’t,’ says Ezinwanne.This is not just a medical memoir. Heartbeat of Hope is a tribute to every parent who has ever fought for their child, to every family forced to navigate the unimaginable, and to every person who has dared to hold on to hope when it felt like the world was falling apart.Born from lived experience and emotional truth, Heartbeat of Hope reflects the strength Ezinwanne found not just in herself but in her support systems, community, and faith. As a social worker, mother of three, and founder of the inspirational platform Radiant Rise, Ezinwanne’s life is dedicated to encouraging others to find light, even in life’s darkest moments. Her writing is infused with compassion, vulnerability, and the quiet wisdom of a woman who has walked through fire and come out radiant.“This book is for anyone who has ever questioned if they were strong enough. You are. To every mum and dad facing something similar: know that you are stronger than you think, and your child is stronger than you can imagine. Some days will break you, but love and hope will rebuild you. Hold on. Just one heartbeat at a time,’ she says.ABOUT THE AUTHOREzinwanne Lilian Ozuloha is a UK-based writer, social worker, speaker, and mother. With a background in social care and lived experience as the parent of a medically complex child, she brings both heart and insight into her storytelling. Her online platform, Radiant Rise, reaches thousands of followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, where she shares messages of hope, healing, and encouragement for those walking through life’s valleys.Follow her journey:📱 Instagram & TikTok: @radiant_rise__📺 YouTube: Radiant Rise TogetherPublished by Conscious Dreams Publishing, Heartbeat of Hope is due for release on 17th May. You can get signed copies from the Conscious Dreams Bookshop here or from any reputable bookstore worldwide like Amazon Heartbeat of Hope will launch in Essex on 17th May. You can meet Ezinwanne at her book launch and get tickets here

