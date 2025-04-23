Aliyyah Koloc returns to a crucial test in the Dubai desert ahead of Taklimakan Rally

After a crash at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge earlier this year in which she was unhurt, Aliyyah Koloc has returned to testing in the desert last week.

MONACO, FRANCE, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The purpose of the test was not just to prepare technically for the upcoming Taklimakan Rally in China but also to overcome the emotional repercussions of her crash and rebuild confidence behind the wheel.“Sometimes, the biggest challenges aren’t just about racing - they’re about facing what once knocked you down,” said Aliyyah Koloc. “This week, I returned to the Dubai desert and drove for the first time since the crash. I’m not going to lie: I felt fear, but I also felt focused. There was some hesitation. However, I also felt determination.”“The dunes in Dubai are smaller than those in Abu Dhabi, but in the right spot, they can also be quite challenging,” Aliyyah explained. “This testing wasn’t just about getting back in the car; it was about proving to myself that setbacks don’t define me and learning to be more confident in the car again,” she continued. “Motorsport is unpredictable, and, at times, incredibly tough. But that’s what makes it so special.”Her father, CEO and team principal of Buggyra ZM Racing, Martin Koloc, added: “This test was very important for Aliyyah. We wanted to ensure that she has her confidence back in time for the Taklimakan Rally in China in May, which is the second most difficult rally raid in the world, just after the Dakar Rally. We also spent time with the whole team, not just as a team bonding experience, but also to make sure that every team member can jump in for another one in times of crisis, which is vital in any rally raid event.”Aside from the psychological aspect, the test was also crucial from a technical standpoint. The team worked intensively on fine-tuning the vehicle to ensure it performs at the highest level in the extreme conditions it will face in the Taklimakan Rally.“I’m so grateful for my amazing team, who worked tirelessly to repair and improve the vehicle,” Aliyyah said. “Having my father by my side, guiding me through the dunes just like we did when I was younger, has been an incredible help in reconnecting with the sand. The desert has strengthened my belief that every kilometer driven is an important step in my journey as a driver.”With this successful test behind her, Aliyyah Koloc is now looking ahead with renewed confidence and excitement for what’s to come. “This test wasn’t just another step in preparation, it felt like a personal victory. I’m so excited and ready for all the amazing things ahead.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.