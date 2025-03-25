New Roads for Buggyra ZM Racing in GT Racing

Buggyra ZM Racing, the reigning GT4 champions of 24H Series, has decided to take a break from racing in the series and will instead focus on the GT Cup Series.

MONACO, FRANCE, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To start preparations for the season, which will begin in Austria in mid-May, the team has extensively tested their Mercedes-AMG GT4 over the last two days at the Most circuit in the Czech Republic.After a highly successful season in GT endurance racing last year, Buggyra ZM Racing will be exploring a new direction in 2025. The team has decided to participate in the GT Cup Series, which offers a mix of sprint and endurance races over Central and Eastern Europe. Buggyra ZM Racing will enter two Mercedes-AMG GT4 cars - one driven by 20-year-old driver Aliyyah Koloc and the other by experienced 40-year-old Czech racer Adam Lacko. Both drivers will be joined by additional teammates throughout the season.Martin Koloc, CEO and team principal of Buggyra ZM Racing, explained the decision: „As a team, we believe in moving forward and taking on new challenges. We won the GT4 championship in just our second season in the European 24 Hour Series, something we are very proud of. However, ongoing issues with the Balance-of-Performance system applied in the series significantly disadvantaged us. While we are still evaluating whether to return to the 24 Hour Series in the future, we have decided to take a different path this year by racing in the GT Cup Series.“Aliyyah Koloc, who has been racing for Buggyra ZM Racing since 2019, added: „The GT Cup Series will allow us to race at new circuits and gain more experience in GT racing. It also offers an exciting combination of sprint and endurance races, which I am really looking forward to. The approach to a sprint race or an endurance race is entirely different, particularly in sprint races, where you cannot afford any mistakes since there is no time to recover.“As in previous years, Aliyyah Koloc will continue to combine rally raids with GT circuit racing. Her year has already been intense, starting with the grueling Dakar Rally in January, followed by the equally difficult Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in February, where she suffered a big accident. Although she and her navigator, Sébastien Delaunay, were unharmed, Aliyyah was taken to the hospital for precautionary checks.First GT Test of the YearThis week, the team conducted its first GT test of the year. Over two days, Adam Lacko, Aliyyah Koloc, as well as two of the Buggyra Academy drivers, Filip Nedoma and Miroslav Mikes, had the opportunity to get back into racing after a long break and familiarize themselves with the Mercedes-AMG GT4 again.„Yes, I got to drive in the GT car a bit,“ said Aliyyah with a big smile. „After my accident at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge a couple of weeks ago, I'm still taking it easy, but it was really nice to get back into the GT car again. It’s been a good eight months since I last sat in the car, so I enjoyed it and got comfortable really quickly. I can’t wait for the GT season to get started.“Another test is scheduled for April when the Buggyra team ramps up preparations for its first GT race of the season at the Red Bull Ring in Austria in mid-May.The team will announce further details of its GT season, including additional drivers, in the coming weeks.The GT Cup Series features a mix of sprint and endurance races, with eight events scheduled for 2025 across various countries in Central and Eastern Europe, including the Czech Republic, Austria, and Germany. Buggyra ZM Racing will compete in six of them.The 2025 Buggyra GT Cup Series Schedule:18.05. - Red Bull Ring, Austria15.06. – Lausitzring, Germany27.07. – Most, Czech Republic24.08. – Slovakia Ring, Slovakia07.09. – Brno, Czech Republic28.09. – Balaton Park, Hungary

