Red Piranha member of Team defence Australia included in 2025 Australian Defence Export Catalogue

Red Piranha included in 2025 Australian Defence Export Catalogue

Red Piranha, member of Team defence Australia, is proud to be featured in the ninth edition of the Australian Defence Export Catalogue 2025.

Being featured in the 2025 Australian Defence Export Catalogue is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing Australia's sovereign cybersecurity capabilities.” — Adam Bennett, CEO of Red Piranha

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha, Australia's leading provider of advanced cybersecurity technology and solutions, is proud to be featured in the ninth edition of the Australian Defence Export Catalogue 2025 . As a trusted member of Team Defence Australia, our inclusion for five consecutive years underscores our commitment to delivering sovereign, export-ready cybersecurity capabilities promoting Australia’s defence priorities.The Australian Defence Export Catalogue, released by the Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Pat Conroy MP, showcases 336 Australian companies with proven capabilities across defence and dual-use sectors. It is a vital platform for promoting Australian excellence in defence innovation to international partners, governments, and Defence Attachés globally.At Red Piranha, we take pride in delivering cutting-edge, Australian-made cybersecurity solutions, including our flagship Crystal Eye platform, designed for threat detection, incident response, and ensuring data sovereignty across defence environments. As a multinational award-winning organisation and the first in the Oceanic region to join the Washington DC-based Cyber Threat Alliance , Red Piranha is a global leader in threat intelligence and cybersecurity innovation."Being featured in the 2025 Australian Defence Export Catalogue is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing Australia's sovereign cybersecurity capabilities. At Red Piranha, we’re proud to deliver world-class, Australian-made solutions like our Crystal Eye platform, designed to protect defence and critical infrastructure against evolving cyber threats. This recognition not only highlights our contribution to national security but also strengthens our role in supporting global defence partners with trusted, export-ready technology."Adam BennettCEO, Red PiranhaMinister Conroy celebrated this year’s catalogue, saying, “The record-breaking 336 companies featured in the 2025 edition highlight the Albanese government’s strong commitment to supporting defence industry exports.”We are honoured to stand alongside many respected Australian companies contributing to the nation’s defence capability and thank the Department of Defence, Team Defence Australia, Office of Defence Industry Support, Defence Export Controls, Export Finance Australia and Austrade for creating meaningful pathways for Australian businesses to access international markets.About Red PiranhaRed Piranha is an Australian company specialising in cybersecurity solutions, known for its Crystal Eye platform. The company focuses on technological innovation and strategic direction in the cybersecurity space.

Adam Bennett on Red Piranha's role in Australian Defence ecosystem

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.