iRocket iCreaVoice Launches as a Next-Gen Voice Changer for Discord, Zoom, Twitch, and More

iRocket iCreaVoice-AI Voice Changer iCreaVoice VoiceBox

400+ AI voice filters and 100,000+ sound effects power a seamless, real-time voice-changing experience across all major platforms

iCreaVoice is built for more than just Discord—it brings real-time voice creativity to any platform, from gaming chats to virtual meetings” — Mark, the senior product manager

NEW YORK CITY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As real-time voice interaction becomes more and more popular for gamers, streamers, and online communities, iRocketX announces the official launch of iCreaVoice —a versatile, AI-powered voice changer for Discord and beyond.Designed for both fun and functionality, iCreaVoice combines advanced AI voice models, real-time transformation, and an easy-to-use interface. With over 400 lifelike voice presets and 100,000+ sound effects, users can sound like anyone—from a heroic game character to a hilarious cartoon sidekick—in seconds.A Voice Changer Made for Discord—But Not Limited to ItAlthough iCreaVoice is quickly becoming a favorite voice changer for Discord users, it’s not just for one platform. With support for Zoom, Skype, OBS, Twitch, and Google Meet, iCreaVoice is a flexible tool for voice artists, content creators, podcasters, and anyone who wants to sound different—anywhere, anytime.Key Features:400+ Realistic AI Voice PresetsSwitch to character voices, celebrity imitations, gender swaps, cartoon styles, and more—instantly.100,000+ Built-in Sound EffectsAdd background sounds, reactions, meme effects, and more to your voice in real time.Real-Time Voice Changing (No Delay)Speak and be heard instantly with minimal latency—perfect for live chat, streams, and in-game talk.RVC AI Voice Model:Make it more realisticChange your voice with 99% realism and emotional expression.Use CasesGamers & Roleplayers – Immerse yourself in fantasy worlds by sounding like your character.VTubers & Streamers – Create signature voices and sound effects for your virtual persona.Podcasters & YouTubers – Add creativity and humor to your audio production.Friends & Community Servers – Make conversations on Discord more fun and expressive.About iRocketXiRocketX is an innovative tech company dedicated to building intuitive, AI-powered tools that enhance digital self-expression. From text-to-speech (VoxTalker) to voice-changing experiences (iCreaVoice), iRocketX products are designed to empower creativity across the virtual world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.