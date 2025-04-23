Submit Release
iRocket iCreaVoice Launches as a Next-Gen Voice Changer for Discord, Zoom, Twitch, and More

400+ AI voice filters and 100,000+ sound effects power a seamless, real-time voice-changing experience across all major platforms

iCreaVoice is built for more than just Discord—it brings real-time voice creativity to any platform, from gaming chats to virtual meetings”
— Mark, the senior product manager
NEW YORK CITY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As real-time voice interaction becomes more and more popular for gamers, streamers, and online communities, iRocketX announces the official launch of iCreaVoice—a versatile, AI-powered voice changer for Discord and beyond.

Designed for both fun and functionality, iCreaVoice combines advanced AI voice models, real-time transformation, and an easy-to-use interface. With over 400 lifelike voice presets and 100,000+ sound effects, users can sound like anyone—from a heroic game character to a hilarious cartoon sidekick—in seconds.

A Voice Changer Made for Discord—But Not Limited to It
Although iCreaVoice is quickly becoming a favorite voice changer for Discord users, it’s not just for one platform. With support for Zoom, Skype, OBS, Twitch, and Google Meet, iCreaVoice is a flexible tool for voice artists, content creators, podcasters, and anyone who wants to sound different—anywhere, anytime.

Key Features:
400+ Realistic AI Voice Presets
Switch to character voices, celebrity imitations, gender swaps, cartoon styles, and more—instantly.

100,000+ Built-in Sound Effects
Add background sounds, reactions, meme effects, and more to your voice in real time.

Real-Time Voice Changing (No Delay)
Speak and be heard instantly with minimal latency—perfect for live chat, streams, and in-game talk.

RVC AI Voice Model:Make it more realistic
Change your voice with 99% realism and emotional expression.

Use Cases
Gamers & Roleplayers – Immerse yourself in fantasy worlds by sounding like your character.

VTubers & Streamers – Create signature voices and sound effects for your virtual persona.

Podcasters & YouTubers – Add creativity and humor to your audio production.

Friends & Community Servers – Make conversations on Discord more fun and expressive.

About iRocketX
iRocketX is an innovative tech company dedicated to building intuitive, AI-powered tools that enhance digital self-expression. From text-to-speech (VoxTalker) to voice-changing experiences (iCreaVoice), iRocketX products are designed to empower creativity across the virtual world.

