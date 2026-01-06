B&H Worldwide Plays Key Role in Delivery of Life-Saving Rescue H145 Helicopters

BH Worldwide Loading 2 Airbus H145 Helicopters B&H Worldwide logo Airbus H145 Body in Freighter Plane

The transportation of emergency response aircraft requires precision, coordination and absolute reliability. ” — Lee Hedges, Branch Manager

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Airbus H145 rescue helicopters have arrived in New Zealand, marking a major milestone in the fleet renewal programme for the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust and operator GCH Aviation, with international transportation managed by global aerospace logistics specialist B&H Worldwide.

The helicopters, configured for Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) operations, were transported from Zurich, Switzerland, to Christchurch, following a carefully coordinated international logistics operation. Once fully commissioned, the aircraft will support emergency medical, accident response, inter-hospital transfer and search-and-rescue missions across the Canterbury, West Coast, Nelson and Marlborough regions, where rescue helicopters respond to more than 1,700 missions each year.

The arrival of the Airbus H145 helicopters represents a significant upgrade in capability and reliability. The aircraft will replace the long-serving BK117 fleet and form part of a standardised H145 fleet operated by GCH Aviation across the upper South Island.

Equipped for Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) operations and night vision compatibility, the helicopters feature advanced avionics, rescue hoists, specialised stretchers and auto-hover technology to support complex winching operations, including over water. Larger cabins, improved flight stability and enhanced medical layouts will further support patient care and crew safety.

Four H145 helicopters have been purchased with three now delivered. The first of these helicopters, delivered in August, entered service on 15 December 2025, with the remaining aircraft expected to become operational progressively through 2026, following reassembly, testing and commissioning.

The international movement of the aircraft was managed by B&H Worldwide, specialists in aerospace logistic services. The helicopters were transported by road from REGA – Schweizerische Rettungsflugwacht Rega-Center at Zurich Airport to Frankfurt, before being flown via Hong Kong to Auckland. Following customs clearance, the helicopters were transported by road to Christchurch, with final delivery to the GCH Aviation Air Rescue Base completed on schedule.

Christine Prince, Chief Executive Officer of the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust, said:

“Bringing these helicopters into service has been an enormous undertaking, but our communities deserve a world-class rescue helicopter service. These new aircraft will significantly enhance the care and support we can provide to people in their most critical moments.”

Declan Smiddy, Chief Executive Officer of GCH Aviation, said:

“The H145 helicopters represent a major advancement for our operations. Their IFR capability and advanced avionics will allow crews to fly more often, in more challenging conditions, improving both safety and service availability.”

Lee Hedges, Branch Manager of B&H Worldwide New Zealand, said:

“The transportation of emergency response aircraft requires precision, coordination and absolute reliability. We are proud to have supported the Trust and GCH Aviation by delivering these helicopters safely and on time, helping to enable vital life-saving services.”

The helicopter acquisition has been supported by community fundraising, Principal Sponsor Westpac New Zealand, Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, ACC, and government contractor HEMS New Zealand, with ongoing fundraising continuing to support commissioning and advanced crew training.



