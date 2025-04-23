Automotive Training Network CEO Mark Gilbert Offers Guidance as U.S. Tariff Tensions Threaten Dealership Stability

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the U.S. government prepares to impose a 100% tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, auto dealers across the country face rising uncertainty. Mark Gilbert, CEO of Automotive Training Network (ATN), encourages dealerships to act swiftly and strategically to protect their businesses from potential pricing, inventory, and customer demand disruptions.The proposed tariffs are expected to more than double the cost of imported Chinese EVs and significantly increase duties on EV components such as lithium-ion batteries. This move could raise prices for imported cars and U.S.-assembled vehicles that depend on foreign parts, forcing manufacturers to pass the added costs to dealerships and eventually to car buyers. Gilbert believes this will lead to higher prices, fewer options, and more hesitation from consumers, particularly those considering electric vehicles.Many automakers are already signaling delays or cuts in shipments to the U.S., while others are temporarily absorbing the extra costs. Dealers expect tighter inventories and greater challenges in meeting demand, especially for EVs and luxury imports. In the meantime, shoppers may delay purchases, waiting to see if prices level out or trade policies change. Gilbert warns that this hesitation could slow showroom traffic and make it harder for dealers to keep up their sales momentum.Despite these challenges, Gilbert sees opportunities for dealers willing to adapt. He recommends that dealerships strengthen staff training so teams are prepared to answer customer questions, explain pricing changes, and offer alternatives. Salespeople who are well-informed and confident in addressing economic concerns can ease buyer anxiety and guide purchasing decisions.With potential new-vehicle shortages, Gilbert is urging dealers to plan ahead. Many are already expanding their used car inventory and exploring alternative sourcing strategies. Certified pre-owned EVs, for instance, could appeal to budget-conscious buyers. By taking proactive steps now, dealers can stay ahead of market changes and continue serving their customers effectively.Clear communication with customers is just as important. Gilbert recommends that dealerships proactively engage with hesitant shoppers, explaining the impact of the tariffs and how they’re managing pricing and inventory. Whether through updated messaging, personalized emails, or in-store conversations, dealers should reassure customers that they’re navigating these changes with their best interests at heart.ATN is actively supporting its dealership partners during this time by updating training programs and providing coaching on how to adapt sales and inventory strategies. Gilbert believes that with the right preparation and mindset, dealers can weather the storm and come out stronger.“Rapid changes like these are challenging, but they’re also moments where the most agile dealerships can rise above the noise,” says Gilbert. “With the right training, planning, and customer approach, dealerships can turn disruption into opportunity.”Automotive Training Network continues to serve as a trusted advisor to dealerships nationwide, helping teams stay resilient and ready, no matter how the market evolves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.