Tim Murphy, Author, 7 SECRET PILLARS OF SOBRIETY, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Murphy's journey from a tumultuous past to a life of purpose underscores his commitment to empowering others to reclaim their lives on their terms.” — Andrew Jacob

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Tim Murphy, Author, 7 SECRET PILLARS OF SOBRIETY for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Tim Murphy joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About 7 SECRET PILLARS OF SOBRIETYWhat To Do When AA and 12 Steps Aren't For YouWe are excited to announce the release of 7 SECRET PILLARS OF SOBRIETY: What To Do When AA and 12 Steps Aren’t For You by Tim Murphy. This groundbreaking guide challenges the conventional methods of recovery and offers readers a personalized, empowering approach to sobriety. Unlike traditional one-size-fits-all programs, Murphy’s book introduces seven key pillars that help individuals define and navigate their sobriety journey in a way that suits their unique lifestyle and goals. From emotional support and practical tools to holistic strategies, this book equips readers to reclaim their lives, break free from alcohol, and discover a fulfilling, purposeful life without dependencyTim Murphy joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Tim Murphy discusses about 7 SECRET PILLARS OF SOBRIETY. Tim Murphy joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Tim Murphy was amazing. It was a real honor to have Tim Murphy on the video series.Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like 7 SECRET PILLARS OF SOBRIETY. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Tim Murphy who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Tim Murphy”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE DotComMagazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

