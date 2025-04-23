Students’ Films Accepted to the 2025 KINO Short Film Festival

The Integrated Media Department at Gonzaga University is proud to announce that three of its students had their films selected for the prestigious KINO Short Film Festival. Taking place April 25-26 in Moscow, Idaho, the festival will showcase short films from across the region

The accepted films include Carson Scallen's humorous science fiction short “Stuck in Silence,” which explores a quirky, futuristic world where communication has become a lost art, blending clever humor with thought-provoking themes about technology and isolation. The second film, “The TikTok Ban,” is a short documentary by Luca Gillis and Joe Ierardi that examines the complex and often contradictive debate surrounding the potential ban of TikTok in the United States.

Both films were created by students majoring in Broadcast and Electronic Media at Gonzaga University, highlighting the program’s commitment to fostering creativity and providing students with the skills to succeed in the ever-evolving world of media production.

Now in its 25th year, the KINO Short Film Festival is an exciting opportunity for emerging filmmakers to showcase their work to a wider audience. The festival will feature a diverse array of short films from across genres, with a special focus on student films and emerging voices in filmmaking.

The festival will take place at various venues in Moscow and will feature film screenings, panels and networking opportunities for both established filmmakers and emerging talents. The students will have the chance to connect with industry professionals and peers, furthering their education and careers in film and media.