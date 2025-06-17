ValueRays® Releases Updated 2024 Model of Infrared Heated Keyboard Pad
What began in 2009 was perfected in 2024 creating an ergonomic heated wrist rest for keyboard users with infrared heat to relax stiff muscles overworked hands.
The 2024 revision includes improvements to ergonomic design and heating distribution. The pad features a flexible carbon fiber heating element, powered by USB, that emits infrared heat to the user's hands and wrists. The product is compatible with full-sized keyboards and is commonly used in office, home office, and remote work setups.
According to the company, earlier reviews associated with the listing may reflect the original 2010 version of the product. The current model has been updated to meet the needs of today’s users.
Key Product Features:
Infrared heat delivered through a soft surface pad
USB-powered for ease of use
Ergonomic layout designed for typing comfort
Designed for use in colder offices, schools, or home workspaces
Availability
The 2024 ValueRays Heated Keyboard Pad is available on Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002DOGTA6
The product may be eligible for promotional discounts and Prime shipping, depending on availability. Additional infrared accessories can be found at https://heatedmouse.com/shop.
About ValueRays®
Established in 2008, ValueRays® manufactures infrared heated computer accessories designed to enhance desktop comfort and ergonomics. Products include heated mice, mouse hand warmers, and keyboard warming pads. ValueRays products are sold primarily through Amazon and online retail platforms.
