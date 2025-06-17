ValueRays® Releases Updated 2024 Model of Infrared Heated Keyboard Pad

ValueRays Heated Keyboard Pad - 2024 Ergonomic Design ValueRays Heated Keyboard Pad - Before & After Ergonomics ValueRays Heated Keyboard Pad

What began in 2009 was perfected in 2024 creating an ergonomic heated wrist rest for keyboard users with infrared heat to relax stiff muscles overworked hands.

Many people don't realize cold hands can impact not just comfort, but productivity and even circulation. That’s why we updated our original keyboard pad with a fresh new design for 2024.” — says founder Anna Miller.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ValueRays, a provider of infrared heated computer accessories, has released an updated version of its Heated Keyboard Pad for 2024. Designed to improve comfort at the computer, the newest model provides consistent, low-voltage warmth across the keyboard area, supporting individuals who work in cold environments or suffer from hand and wrist discomfort.The 2024 revision includes improvements to ergonomic design and heating distribution. The pad features a flexible carbon fiber heating element, powered by USB, that emits infrared heat to the user's hands and wrists. The product is compatible with full-sized keyboards and is commonly used in office, home office, and remote work setups.According to the company, earlier reviews associated with the listing may reflect the original 2010 version of the product. The current model has been updated to meet the needs of today’s users.Key Product Features:Infrared heat delivered through a soft surface padUSB-powered for ease of useErgonomic layout designed for typing comfortDesigned for use in colder offices, schools, or home workspacesAvailabilityThe 2024 ValueRays Heated Keyboard Pad is available on Amazon at:The product may be eligible for promotional discounts and Prime shipping, depending on availability. Additional infrared accessories can be found at https://heatedmouse.com/shop About ValueRaysEstablished in 2008, ValueRaysmanufactures infrared heated computer accessories designed to enhance desktop comfort and ergonomics. Products include heated mice, mouse hand warmers, and keyboard warming pads. ValueRays products are sold primarily through Amazon and online retail platforms.

ValueRays Heated Computer Accessories

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.