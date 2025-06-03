The Original Warmth Returns: The 2024 ValueRays® Mouse Hand Warmer Pad — Cozy Comfort, Reinvented
A cozy heated pouch to house your cold mouse hand and a ValueRays Heated Mouse (sold separately). Infrared heat relaxes stiff muscles and overworked hands.
The ValueRays Mouse Hand Warmer Heated Pad is a soft, fleece-lined USB warming pouch that wraps around your mouse hand like a gentle hug. It pairs perfectly with any ValueRays Heated Mouse, creating a warm and ergonomic zone for your working or gaming hand.
2024 Updates Include:
🧤 Plush fleece interior for enhanced comfort
🔥 Carbon fiber infrared heating element (low-voltage 5v USB)
🎛️ New 3-level heat control switch for personalized warmth
🌿 Eco-friendly, energy-efficient design
✅ Compatible with all standard and heated USB mice
Loved by remote workers, gamers, teachers, and people with arthritis, Raynaud's, or cold sensitivity
Loved by remote workers, gamers, teachers, and people with arthritis, Raynaud’s, or cold sensitivity, the ValueRays Mouse Hand Warmer Pad is a timeless solution for everyday comfort.
Where to Buy:
Available on Amazon
Or browse the full collection at:
👉 https://heatedmouse.com/shop
About ValueRays®
Founded in 2008, ValueRays® is a woman-owned business offering a full range of infrared heated computer accessories — including heated mice, hand warmers, and keyboard pads. Trusted by thousands, the brand is known for comfort, quality, and warmth that lasts.
ValueRays Heated Computer Accessories
Legal Disclaimer:
