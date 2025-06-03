The Original Warmth Returns: The 2024 ValueRays® Mouse Hand Warmer Pad — Cozy Comfort, Reinvented

ValueRays Mouse Hand Warmer with Heat Control Switch ValueRays Mouse Hand Warmer with Heat Control Switch Desktop ValueRays Mouse Hand Warmer with Heat Control Switch Desktop and Heated Mouse

A cozy heated pouch to house your cold mouse hand and a ValueRays Heated Mouse (sold separately). Infrared heat relaxes stiff muscles and overworked hands.

I started this product because I worked long hours on the computer running my fashion website. After 13 years of cold mouse hand, I knew there had to be a better way.” — explains founder Anna Miller.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before heated computer gear was cool, ValueRayshad already solved the problem of cold mouse hands — and it all started with a fleece pouch and a mission. Back in 2008, founder Anna Miller created the very first Mouse Hand Warmer Heated Pad, sparking a movement toward warmer, more ergonomic workspaces. Now in 2024, the original best-seller is newly updated with enhanced heat control and a sleeker, cozier design.The ValueRays Mouse Hand Warmer Heated Pad is a soft, fleece-lined USB warming pouch that wraps around your mouse hand like a gentle hug. It pairs perfectly with any ValueRays Heated Mouse, creating a warm and ergonomic zone for your working or gaming hand.2024 Updates Include:🧤 Plush fleece interior for enhanced comfort🔥 Carbon fiber infrared heating element (low-voltage 5v USB)🎛️ New 3-level heat control switch for personalized warmth🌿 Eco-friendly, energy-efficient design✅ Compatible with all standard and heated USB mice🚚 Free Prime Shipping + limited-time 10% off coupon while supplies lastLoved by remote workers, gamers, teachers, and people with arthritis, Raynaud’s, or cold sensitivity, the ValueRays Mouse Hand Warmer Pad is a timeless solution for everyday comfort.Where to Buy:Or browse the full collection at About ValueRaysFounded in 2008, ValueRaysis a woman-owned business offering a full range of infrared heated computer accessories — including heated mice, hand warmers, and keyboard pads. Trusted by thousands, the brand is known for comfort, quality, and warmth that lasts.

