The Original Warmth Returns: The 2024 ValueRays® Mouse Hand Warmer Pad — Cozy Comfort, Reinvented

A cozy heated pouch to house your cold mouse hand and a ValueRays Heated Mouse (sold separately). Infrared heat relaxes stiff muscles and overworked hands.

I started this product because I worked long hours on the computer running my fashion website. After 13 years of cold mouse hand, I knew there had to be a better way.”
— explains founder Anna Miller.
PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before heated computer gear was cool, ValueRays® had already solved the problem of cold mouse hands — and it all started with a fleece pouch and a mission. Back in 2008, founder Anna Miller created the very first Mouse Hand Warmer Heated Pad, sparking a movement toward warmer, more ergonomic workspaces. Now in 2024, the original best-seller is newly updated with enhanced heat control and a sleeker, cozier design.

The ValueRays Mouse Hand Warmer Heated Pad is a soft, fleece-lined USB warming pouch that wraps around your mouse hand like a gentle hug. It pairs perfectly with any ValueRays Heated Mouse, creating a warm and ergonomic zone for your working or gaming hand.

2024 Updates Include:
🧤 Plush fleece interior for enhanced comfort

🔥 Carbon fiber infrared heating element (low-voltage 5v USB)

🎛️ New 3-level heat control switch for personalized warmth

🌿 Eco-friendly, energy-efficient design

✅ Compatible with all standard and heated USB mice

🚚 Free Prime Shipping + limited-time 10% off coupon while supplies last

Loved by remote workers, gamers, teachers, and people with arthritis, Raynaud’s, or cold sensitivity, the ValueRays Mouse Hand Warmer Pad is a timeless solution for everyday comfort.

About ValueRays®
Founded in 2008, ValueRays® is a woman-owned business offering a full range of infrared heated computer accessories — including heated mice, hand warmers, and keyboard pads. Trusted by thousands, the brand is known for comfort, quality, and warmth that lasts.

