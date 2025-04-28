StudentSafe AU Transforms into StudentRide, Leading the Future of School Transport in Australia

StudentRide Logo StudentRide Live Tracking StudentRide Parent Portal StudentRide School Dashboard StudentRide Driver App

StudentSafe AU Rebrands to StudentRide, Ushering in a New Era of School Transport

We’re not just about safety anymore – we’re about creating smarter, more connected transport experiences that benefit students, parents, and schools alike.” — Mark Bond, CEO

PARRAMATTA, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StudentSafe AU, a trusted name in school transport, has rebranded to StudentRide . This transformation signals a bold step forward, expanding the company’s mission to deliver safe, efficient, and connected transport solutions for independent schools across the nation. StudentRide now extends beyond home-to-school routes to cover all types of school trips and excursions, blending innovation with a personal touch.The rebranding reflects StudentRide’s evolution into a comprehensive transport provider tailored to each school’s unique needs. No longer focused solely on home-to-school, the company manages sports trips, educational outings, and residentials, syncing these with regular routes to enhance efficiency and cut costs. A small timetable tweak can streamline operations across this broader scope, saving schools money and simplifying logistics. Upgraded technology empowers school staff to oversee bookings and changes effortlessly through a custom system, strengthening trust with families.“Our new identity as StudentRide reflects not just what we do but where we’re headed,” said Mark Bond, CEO. “We’re not just about safety anymore – we’re about creating smarter, more connected transport experiences that benefit students, parents, and schools alike.”StudentRide introduces key advancements with this rebrand:--- Enhanced safety standards draw on frameworks like Queensland’s School Transport Safety Task Force, surpassing regulations with initiatives such as School Bus Safety Week and a robust Student Transportation Safety Policy.--- Cutting-edge technology offers real-time GPS tracking for all trips, predictive route optimisation, and a school dashboard, ensuring seamless communication and transparency.--- Sustainability drives smarter route planning, reducing fuel use and emissions across daily runs and excursions, aligning with schools’ eco-goals.--- Tailored services cover home-to-school transport, school trips, and special needs accommodations, syncing schedules to meet every family’s requirements.The Australian independent school transport market is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2025, fueled by demand for versatile, efficient solutions. StudentRide positions itself as a leader in this space, extending its reach to encompass every school-related journey—from morning drop-offs to interstate residentials. The company tackles real challenges, such as coordinating complex trip schedules and optimising rural routes, while keeping services affordable and reliable.This rebrand builds on StudentSafe AU’s strong legacy, elevating its offerings to meet modern needs. Parents gain visibility into every journey. Schools enjoy cost savings and simplified management of diverse transport demands. Students experience a dependable ride, whether heading to class or exploring new horizons.

