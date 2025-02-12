eCoach Manager Ltd. Acquires Don't Travel Empty, Signaling a New Era of Growth and Innovation in the Coach Industry

eCoachManager Logo eCoachManager Home Screen eCoachManager Calendar View eCoachManager Tracking eCoachManager Jobs View

eCoach Manager Ltd. acquires Don't Travel Empty Ltd., expanding services and resources for coach operators.

LONDON/NORWICH, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eCoach Manager Ltd., the leading web-based booking platform for coach, bus, and chauffeur services, today announced the acquisition of Don't Travel Empty Ltd. ( DTE ), a renowned coach operators members club. This strategic move brings together two industry powerhouses, promising an exciting future filled with enhanced services and unparalleled opportunities for both the eCoach Manager and DTE communities.DTE has long been recognised for its commitment to supporting coach operators with its comprehensive suite of services, including a simple-to-use booking platform, an innovative empty leg matching system, an integrated VMS system, and a reliable passenger emergency recovery solution. By joining forces with eCoach Manager, DTE’s valued members will now gain access to an even broader range of benefits and resources."This acquisition marks a significant milestone in eCoach Manager's journey," says Mark Bond CEO of eCoach Manager. "We are thrilled to welcome DTE and its members to the eCoach Manager family. DTE has built an exceptional reputation within the industry, and we are committed to not only upholding that legacy but to amplifying it through our combined expertise and resources."This acquisition promises a new era of innovation and growth for both companies and what we can offer operators. eCoach Manager plans to leverage its cutting-edge technology, including AI, to enhance DTE's existing services further. We will also extend the emergency assistance to a 24/7 operation and create seamless upgrade paths across all platforms."We are incredibly excited about the possibilities this acquisition unlocks," adds Mark Bond CEO of eCoach Manager. "Together, we will empower coach operators with the tools and support they need to thrive in an increasingly dynamic market. This is a win-win for everyone involved."About eCoach Manager Ltd.eCoach Manager Ltd. is a leading provider of web-based booking solutions for coach, bus, and chauffeur services . The company's innovative platform empowers operators to streamline their bookings and allocation process and improve sales conversion rates and profitability.About Don't Travel Empty Ltd.Don't Travel Empty Ltd. is a respected coach operators members club dedicated to providing its members with valuable resources and services, including a booking platform, empty leg matching system, VMS system, and emergency recovery solutions.Contact:Mark BondCEOmark@ecoachmanager.comAndy WiseAndyw@ecoachmanager.com

