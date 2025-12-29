Governor Offers Reward for Information on Burke County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, December 29 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced that the state of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Brittany Elizabeth Ferguson, age 23.

“We must use every tool at our disposal to pursue justice for victims,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I urge North Carolinians who have information about these cases to contact local law enforcement and help us provide closure to victims’ families.”

On May 15, 2024, Ferguson was driving in Burke County when a large rock was thrown through the windshield of her car. Ferguson was instantly killed.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 438-5500 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.