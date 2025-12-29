Governor Offers Reward for Information on Lenoir County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, December 29 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced that the state of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Brenda Kay Mills, age 19.

“We must use every tool at our disposal to pursue justice for victims,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I urge North Carolinians who have information about these cases to contact local law enforcement and help us provide closure to victims’ families.”

On August 2, 1972, Mills went missing after leaving her home in Kinston. Three days later, Mills was found deceased in a wooded area in Lenoir County. Due to the state the body was in, a cause of death could not be determined, though Mills did have a fractured jaw.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 559-6100 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.