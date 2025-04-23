Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Beijing

An official welcome ceremony was held on April 23 for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a state visit to the People’s Republic of China.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at a square adorned with the national flags of both countries.

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Chinese delegation was introduced to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, while the Azerbaijani delegation was introduced to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China were performed.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev passed along the guard of honor.

The heads of state posed together for photographs.