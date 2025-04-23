GenH2 to Showcase Zero-Loss Liquid Hydrogen Storage Technology as Gold Sponsor of Advanced Clean Transportation(ACT)Expo

GenH2 Greg Gosnell GenH2 CEO

Cullen Hall, GenH2 VP, will join industry leaders in the Expo Hall Theater to address Maximizing Hydrogen Efficiency and Preventing Losses for Fleet Power

Global hydrogen adoption depends on affordable, efficient solutions. Our technology eliminates loss and maximizes performance— a key to making hydrogen a feasible clean energy alternative. ” — Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 , a leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced that the company will be a Gold Sponsor and exhibitor at the 2025 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Conference and Expo , held April 28–May 1, 2025 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.As the nation’s largest advanced commercial vehicle technology showcase, the ACT Expo brings together original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and commercial transportation innovators to spotlight technologies driving the shift toward decarbonized, sustainable fleets. GenH2 will exhibit at Booth #3121, featuring its cutting-edge zero-loss Controlled Storage solution. The GenH2 refrigerated, Controlled Storage system was also selected as a finalist in the Technologies of Change category for the 2025 Reuters Global Energy Transition Awards.GenH2 Controlled Storage systems were developed based on NASA proof of concepts. The cryo-refrigerated storage solution ensures that liquid hydrogen remains in a sub-cooled state, eliminating the need for venting and preventing evaporation. This innovative approach prevents transfer losses during bulk tank fills and eliminates daily losses during dispensing operations. GenH2’s technology recirculates all evaporated hydrogen back into the system, contributing to unprecedented efficiency gains.The ability to ensure zero-loss hydrogen transfer and storage is key to unlocking liquid hydrogen’s potential, as explained by a recent article in Cold Facts Magazine (read the article here). With standard bulk storage transfer systems, hydrogen loss occurs because the pressure increase generated during hydrogen transfer requires venting. The financial consequences associated with vented hydrogen are consequential, resulting in up to 40% annual loss. Vented hydrogen also increases the effect of greenhouse gases, which in 5-10 years will result in financial penalties due to government emissions regulations.“Global hydrogen adoption depends on affordable, efficient solutions,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2. “Our technology eliminates loss and maximizes performance— a key to making hydrogen a feasible clean energy alternative. We look forward to sharing these breakthroughs at the ACT Expo and helping accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy source.”In addition, GenH2’s Vice President of Product Development, Cullen Hall, will speak on Tuesday, April 29, from 1:40 to 2:20 p.m. His presentation in the Expo Hall Theater, “Hydrogen Power for Fleets,” will explore hydrogen production, storage, and fueling infrastructure innovations. Hall’s talk, “Transferring Hydrogen Across the Value Chain: Maximizing Efficiency and Preventing Losses,” will address how minimizing molecular loss is critical to building a reliable hydrogen ecosystem. He will be joined by David Perzynski of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., and Caroline Stancell of Air Products.“With over two decades of experience in cryogenics and liquid hydrogen systems, I’m excited to share how reducing loss throughout the value chain is essential to realizing hydrogen’s full potential,” said Hall.About GenH2GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions allow for safe hydrogen liquefaction, zero-loss storage, and transfer. The company focuses on mass-producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.genh2.com About ACT Conference and ExpoThe 2025 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Conference and Expo will be held April 28–May 1, 2025 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. For over a decade, ACT Expo has been the leading event where commercial transportation stakeholders come together to explore the latest technologies and strategies shaping the future of the industry. Each year, ACT Expo brings together fleet operators, OEMs, and technology providers to spotlight solutions that can help fleets improve efficiency, reduce costs, and stay ahead in a rapidly changing market. For more information, visit www.actexpo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.