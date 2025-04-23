Colle AI Adds Creator-Centric Tools to Boost On-Chain Content Design

Innovative solutions for a seamless and sustainable digital future with Colle AI.

New features give NFT creators enhanced control, real-time customization, and smarter multichain deployment options

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has introduced a new suite of creator-centric tools focused on improving on-chain content design, customization, and deployment. These tools are designed to give artists and developers greater flexibility and control when building digital assets across major blockchain networks.The latest updates include visual asset editing modules, real-time metadata configurators, and intuitive smart contract templates—all powered by Colle AI’s intelligent backend engine. These features allow creators to design and launch NFTs directly on-chain with more precision, while reducing the need for external tools or technical knowledge.The enhancements are compatible with Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, BNB Chain, and XRP, enabling creators to customize their digital content once and deploy it seamlessly across chains. Colle AI’s #AI integration provides real-time feedback and adaptive suggestions throughout the design and minting process, improving speed and creative control.By putting creators at the center of the development experience, Colle AI continues to lead the charge in making NFT tools more accessible, scalable, and intelligent—empowering users to bring their vision to life across the decentralized Web3 landscape.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

