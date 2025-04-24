Lorna Sherland Announces 'G.R.I.T & T.H.R.I.V.E LIVE' to Empower Women Entrepreneurs with Scalable Business Strategies

Lorna is a powerhouse speaker, visionary business strategist, & coach for female entrepreneurs

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary business strategist and Amazon #1 best-selling author Lorna Sherland has announced the launch of GRIT & THRIVE LIVE , a new event designed to support women entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses with purpose and precision. Organized by her company, AccelerateHER , this transformational event will offer attendees a framework to align personal empowerment with business strategy.With more than two decades of experience in real estate and entrepreneurship, Sherland brings a wealth of insight into the challenges faced by high-achieving women. Her latest initiative focuses on helping coaches, speakers, and service-based entrepreneurs strengthen their leadership, clarify their direction, and navigate income growth without compromising their values.“This event was designed in response to the growing demand from women leaders who are seeking more than technical training—they want clarity, confidence, and connection,” said Sherland. “We aim to provide a space where practical business tools meet inner transformation.”GRIT & THRIVE LIVE will feature strategic sessions on brand positioning, visibility, and systems for sustainable growth. Attendees can expect actionable insights as well as opportunities to connect with peers and mentors in an empowering environment.Sherland, often referred to as The Connection Queen and The Disruptor, has invested significantly in personal development and brings that perspective to the forefront of her programming. Her focus is on results-oriented coaching that bridges mindset and methodology.About AccelerateHERAccelerateHER is a business and leadership development company committed to helping women entrepreneurs break through income ceilings, expand their visibility, and scale mission-aligned enterprises. Founded by Lorna Sherland, AccelerateHER delivers coaching, live events, and strategic support to help clients lead with authenticity and impact.Media Contact:Name: Lorna SherlandEmail: info@lornasherland.comWebsite: www.lornasherland.com

