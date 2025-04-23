A.R.T. Digital and Plains Energy Announce Joint Venture to Launch Renewable-Powered Digital Energy Sites Across the U.S.

A.R.T. Digital plans to use solar energy for digital workloads and sell power to the grid during peak demand, unlocking hybrid infrastructure value.

A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. (OTCQX:CGAC)

By being both an energy producer and a strategic consumer, we’re maximizing the value for every watt.” — Brian Snyder, CSIO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink Current: CGAC), a publicly traded Digital Energy company, and Plains Energy, a leading energy solutions and power production financing company, today announced a strategic joint venture to accelerate the development of renewable-powered infrastructure to enhance renewable energy solutions.Together, the companies plan to develop 12 to 15 Digital Energy sites across the United States over the next 18 months, an estimated 100 to 150 megawatts (MW) of infrastructure. Each site will integrate 20 MW or more of solar power, with energy directed toward both grid demand and elastic digital workloads such as Bitcoin mining, or inference compute.The design leverages Bitcoin mining as a programmable load that operates like a virtual battery—absorbing excess generation during periods of low demand and idling when prices spike, allowing power to be sold back to the grid. This dual-use model enhances revenue potential while providing a stable, location-agnostic base load to anchor each site’s long-term value.Initial development projects are being looked at in Texas, Utah, Arizona, and Georgia, chosen for their favorable permitting, solar capacity, and infrastructure alignment.About A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. is a leader in energy-efficient computational technology, dedicated to converting electrical energy into computational output for global data processing. The company develops innovative and sustainable solutions that address diverse needs in the Digital Energy industry, optimizing performance and efficiency in data processing infrastructures worldwide.About Plains EnergyPlains Energy http://plainsenergy.com helps businesses produce, store, and manage their own power with zero upfront cost and guaranteed savings. With a proven financing model and focus on energy efficiency, Plains enables customers to reduce grid reliance and achieve positive ROI from day one.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements regarding A.R.T. Digital Holdings’ plans, beliefs, expectations, and projections, including but not limited to the development of Digital Energy sites, operational timelines, and future infrastructure expansion.These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, regulatory changes, execution risks, energy market volatility, supply chain disruptions, and the ability to access necessary capital. For further information, please review A.R.T. Digital Holdings’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.A.R.T. Digital Holdings assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

