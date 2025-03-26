A.R.T. Digital Activates 8MW for Bit Digital, Expanding Hillmont Facility to 24MW Total Capacity

With 8MW now live and 16MW under development, A.R.T. Digital grows its Hillmont site to 24MW of scalable compute infrastructure.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.R.T. Digital Holdings (OTC Pink Current: CGAC), a publicly traded digital energy and Bitcoin mining company, is pleased to announce the deployment of 8 megawatts (MW) of air-cooled capacity at its Hillmont data center facility. This deployment is being executed on behalf of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), a publicly traded company focused on Bitcoin mining, high-performance computing (HPC), and AI infrastructure.The rollout began under an initial 6 MW hosting agreement and has since expanded with an additional 2 MW of air-cooled capacity, bringing BTBT’s total footprint at the Hillmont site to 8 MW.In parallel, A.R.T. Digital is supporting the development of an additional 16 MW of hydro-cooled capacity at the same Hillmont location. This infrastructure is being built out for a separate customer and is currently pending additional power availability and scheduled site upgrades. Phased deployment of the hydro systems is expected to commence later in 2025.Together, these projects represent 24 MW of combined capacity either under management or in active development at the Hillmont facility—solidifying it as one of A.R.T. Digital’s flagship sites for scalable, high-efficiency compute.“This milestone is a clear signal of the trust institutional clients are placing in our infrastructure and execution capabilities,” said Greg Bachrach, CEO of A.R.T. Digital Holdings. “We’re building for long-term, sustainable growth—supporting both traditional mining clients like Bit Digital and next-generation workloads through diversified cooling and power strategies.”These deployments are part of A.R.T. Digital’s ongoing focus on transforming secured power capacity into operational compute infrastructure—designed to meet real-world demand across Bitcoin mining, AI, and high-performance computing.About A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. is a leader in energy-efficient computational technology, dedicated to converting electrical energy into computational output for global data processing. The company develops innovative and sustainable solutions that address diverse needs in the Digital Energy industry, optimizing performance and efficiency in data processing infrastructures worldwide.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements regarding A.R.T. Digital Holdings’ plans, beliefs, expectations, and projections, including but not limited to operations at the McAllen facility and future developments. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please review A.R.T. Digital Holdings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A.R.T. Digital Holdings assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as circumstances change, except as required by law.

