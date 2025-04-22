Summary of Petition to End Qualified Immunity for Police Officers and Other Government Employees Certified

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today certified the petition summary for a proposed constitutional amendment in compliance with a preliminary injunction entered by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio that held Ohio’s nearly century-old ballot initiative process was unconstitutional.

The office certified the summary language, over its objection, after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stay the preliminary injunction.

With the measure proceeding to the Ohio Ballot Board, the attorney general’s office will also seek to dismiss its appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit.

The attorney general’s office will work closely with the General Assembly on legislation to reform the ballot initiative summary process to protect the integrity of Ohio’s elections and freedom of speech.

