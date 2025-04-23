Five Years Strong: Better Day Nonprofit Enhances Dementia Care Model for Metrowest

Finding Joy in the Journey: Better Day Adult Social Day Program (Better Day)

Better Day isn't just care for my mother; it's where I'd want to go myself someday if I had dementia. The program gave her joy. She enjoyed her grandchildren in ways I thought no longer possible.” — Valerie Harding, whose mom diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Better Day member

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better Day Adult Social Day Program (Better Day) is a hidden gem tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood by Fort Meadow Reservoir, announces enhanced individualized, community-based dementia care. Marking its fifth anniversary, Better Day has proven to be a rare and essential lifeline for families navigating dementia across the Metrowest and Greater Boston areas.Established in February 2020 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Better Day began its mission just weeks before the global upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demonstrating remarkable adaptability, the organization rapidly evolved into a critical sanctuary for families navigating the pandemic's isolation and anxieties. Notably, Better Day's unwavering commitment to their "Guests" ensured that not a single participant was lost to COVID-19.Since then, Better Day has flourished into a deeply valued and trusted cornerstone of the community. Solidifying its long-term commitment in 2022, the organization secured its future by purchasing a remarkable facility – a lakeside home boasting beachfront access and beautiful waterfront views – further enhancing its ability to support individuals living with dementia and their families.Better Day offers a home-like environment where Guests are respected, understood, and embraced without judgment. More than just a program for those living with dementia, Better Day supports caregivers with respite, counseling, and peer connection. The goal: to extend the time a person can live with dignity at home and within their community.A 2021 grant from the Cummings Foundation enabled the transformation of the program’s outdoor space into a peaceful, accessible garden oasis. The yard features raised gardening beds for fresh vegetables and flowers, walking paths, and outdoor seating areas—all designed with the needs of dementia guests in mind.Better Day believes that a great day program is only truly great insofar as it is accessible to everyone. Affordability and access for all local families impacted by dementia are central to its philosophy. The Financial Assistance Program, made possible by generous community support, offers income-based financial support to families. This program allows Better Day to welcome Guests who might not otherwise be able to participate.Thanks to continued support from the Cummings Foundation, Better Day launched its own transportation service in January 2025. Their cheerful minivan, affectionately named “Sparkle,” provides safe rides for Guests and enables enriching field trips to places like Tower Hill Botanic Garden.Beyond its daily program, Better Day is a vibrant hub for community engagement. Its monthly Memory Cafés, generously sponsored by local businesses and open to all, create uplifting spaces where individuals living with dementia and their caregivers can find joy and connection through music and shared experiences. Fueling this outreach is a dynamic network of volunteers spanning all generations, from enthusiastic high school students to dedicated scout troops and corporate teams.Building upon its vital Metro-west community presence, Better Day demonstrates a strong commitment to shaping the future of dementia care through robust workforce development and education initiatives. Their close collaboration with Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School , provides students in the Health Technology program with invaluable hands-on learning experiences, immersing them in the specific nuances of dementia care and innovative approaches to connecting with individuals with memory impairment. This local investment was amplified in 2024 through a grant from the Main Street Bank Foundation, enabling the launch of a paid internship program for an aspiring caregiver. This fall marks an exciting milestone for both Marlborough and the wider region as Better Day proudly becomes an official co-op site for the school, further solidifying the crucial link between education and compassionate, community-based care.The impact of Better Day is perhaps best captured in the words of Valerie Harding regarding her mother. "Better Day isn't just a program for my mother; it's the kind of place that I would hope to go to when I grow old. After an exhaustive search for what to do with mom, Better Day is the only place where I feel truly at ease leaving her, knowing she's not just cared for, but thriving socially. It's also given us the precious gift of integrating her more fully into our family life, allowing her to share meals and laughter with her grandchildren – something I wasn't sure was still possible."In a time when dementia care options are limited and often overwhelming, Better Day remains a rare and vital find in Metrowest—offering warmth, joy, and a deep sense of belonging to those who need it most.To learn more, donate, or volunteer, visit www.betterdayprogram.org PR Contact:Liam ScottRipple Effect CommunicationsTel: 617-536-8887Email: Liam@RippleEffectPR.comCorporate Contact: Regina Wolf Fritz, Executive DirectorBetter Day Adult Social Day ProgramPhone: 508-481-0809Email: regina@betterdayprogram.orgWebsite: www.betterdayprogram.org

