INFORM’s Justin Newell Named to Elite Senior Executive Think Tank

Justin Newell brings insight and expertise to AI Think Tank

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INFORM N.A. , a global pioneer in AI-driven optimization software, is proud to announce its CEO, Justin Newell, has been invited to join the prestigious AI Think Tank launched by Senior Executive Media, which further solidifies Justin’s position as a leading voice in the technology's ethical and strategic development.Before AI became the mainstream term as it is known today, INFORM has been pioneering the use of proprietary algorithms to solve complex operational challenges since the mid-80s with the first 15 years focusing primarily on operations research. INFORM is strategically positioned to lead globally in AI and advanced technologies, including Generative AI, Agentic AI, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Cloud, SaaS, and Mobile. With 55 years of refined expertise, the company has established Justin as a leading authority in the AI space, offering insights based in real-world experience and proven results."We're not just jumping on the AI bandwagon," says Justin Newell, CEO of INFORM North America. "INFORM has been building the road for decades. Joining the AI Think Tank at its launch is a thrilling opportunity to share our hard-earned experience, our commitment to ethical guidelines, and contribute to shaping AI's future from the ground up. I'm honored to be among the select experts contributing to these critical discussions."Adding to the company’s commitment to responsible AI, INFORM launched back in 2023 its in-depth " Responsible AI Guidelines ," ensuring the technology operates with accountability, transparency, and upholds an ethical foundation. As the AI landscape continually evolves, INFORM recognized the imperative to harness its power responsibly. Driven by the company's deep-rooted values and over 50-year legacy in technology across a wide range of industries including banking and credit card transactions, telecom, aviation ground handling support, inventory supply chain and manufacturing logistics, vehicle logistics and construction materials dispatch optimization, returnable container/asset management, production planning and inbound logistics. INFORM is well positioned to be a global leader in AI and other technologies, including Generative AI, Agentic AI, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Cloud, SaaS and Mobile support applications for ground users.Senior Executive Media's AI Think Tank, capped at 100 industry leaders, focuses on the most pressing AI issues: intellectual property, ethics, and implementation hurdles. Ryan Paugh, founder of the AI Think Tank, emphasizes the program's commitment to delivering actionable insights from practitioners."Senior Executive Media is dedicated to amplifying the voices of those actively shaping the future," states Ryan Paugh, CEO and founder of Senior Executive Media’s AI Think Tank. “Inviting Justin Newell to join was a no-brainer. He has spent more than 25 years leading digital transformation and AI-driven process optimization across industries like supply chain, logistics, and operational software solutions. His real-world experience and strategic mindset make him a perfect fit to contribute to the AI Think Tank’s mission of tackling the most complex challenges in AI today. We look forward to Justin tapping into that experience to continue educating our readers on the future of AI and business."Justin's contributions to the AI conversation extend beyond theoretical discussions. He advocates for ethical AI implementation, highlighting its strategic value, and emphasizes the importance of collaboration between industry and academia to prepare the future workforce."Ethical AI isn't just a safeguard; it's a competitive advantage," Justin asserts. "Leaders who prioritize responsible development, as INFORM has demonstrated, will be the architects of a trusted and sustainable AI-driven future."Newell's appointment to the AI Think Tank underscores INFORM's long-standing thought leadership position, its proactive stance on AI implementation, and commitment to shaping the ethical evolution of artificial intelligence.About Senior Executive Media:Senior Executive Media, a publisher and community builder serving leaders of niche industries and disciplines, strives to bring senior executives from around the world together to share business insights, learn from their peers, and showcase their individual and organizational strategies. The Think Tank program is dedicated to gathering expertise from business leaders across various industries. This initiative aims to provide readers with firsthand insights from seasoned practitioners, leveraging real-world experience to offer perspectives on pressing industry issues and trends. For more information, visit www.seniorexecutive.com About INFORMINFORM develops software to optimize business processes using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced mathematics of operations research. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Aachen, Germany, the company promotes sustainable value creation in various industries through optimized decision-making. Its solutions are tailored to specific industry requirements by software engineers, data analysts and consultants and help over 1,000 current customers worldwide to operate more resiliently and sustainably with greater success. INFORM’s systems serve a range of industries including aviation, automotive, financial institutions, logistics, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, and wholesale. The company is committed to ethical AI practices, sustainable customer relations and is increasingly focusing on cloud-based solutions. www.inform-software.com US Press ContactLiam ScottTel: +1 (617) 536-8887Email: liam@rippleeffectpr.comCorp. Press ContactsAlexander Jatscha-ZeltTel.: +49 (0) 151-17159-505Sabine WalterTel.: +49 (0) 2408-9456-1233Corporate CommunicationsE-Mail: pressoffice@inform-software.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.