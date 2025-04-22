Charge Rigs to Showcase Flexx and Omega DC Fast Chargers at ACT Expo Anaheim 2025

Charge Rigs Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger Charge Rigs Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger Charge Rigs Omega DC Fast Charger

Charge Rigs to showcase Flexx and Omega DC Fast Chargers at ACT Expo booth #5827, highlighting innovative solutions for efficient fleet electrification.

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charge Rigs announced it will attend the upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Anaheim, CA, exhibiting at booth #5827. The company will showcase its flagship Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger and Omega DC Fast Charger to demonstrate cutting-edge charging solutions for electric fleets. CEO Paul Boes and Chief Revenue Officer Harry Groenendyk will be on-site to meet attendees and provide live demonstrations of how Charge Rigs’ mobile and high-power chargers can support fleet electrification in real-world scenarios.The Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger offers fast charging up to 120 kW and is built for on-the-go deployment, allowing fleet operators to bring high-speed charging wherever it’s needed. The Omega DC Fast Charger is a powerful, scalable system (with outputs from 120 kW up to 320 kW) designed for fixed installations that can grow with a fleet’s needs. Together, Flexx and Omega represent mobile and stationary solutions that give fleet managers flexibility in how and where they charge their electric vehicles.ACT Expo 2025 (April 28–May 1 at the Anaheim Convention Center) is one of the largest advanced transportation events, drawing thousands of fleet operators, industry experts, and policymakers focused on clean mobility. Charge Rigs’ presence at the expo underscores the company’s commitment to driving EV adoption through practical charging innovations. Expo attendees are invited to visit booth #5827 for hands-on insights into Charge Rigs’ technology and to discuss strategies for overcoming charging infrastructure challenges, such as rural route charging or temporary surge capacity for fleet operations.“We are excited to be at the ACT 2025 expo, showcasing Flexx and Omega, ” said Harry Groenendyk, CRO/Partner of Charge Rigs. “Flexx is our breakthrough mobile charging and microgrid on a trailer and Omega is our latest high-performance DC Fast Charger. We're actively seeking new dealers to partner with us to accelerate the adoption and sales of our advanced charging solutions. Visit us at Booth 5827 to see how we’re redefining EV charging for fleet operations on and off the grid.”About Charge RigsCharge Rigs is a leading developer of mobile DC fast-charging systems for electric vehicles. Its flagship solution, the Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger, delivers high-power, on-demand charging to keep fleets, municipalities, and events running smoothly. Headquartered in Florida, Charge Rigs is growing its nationwide dealer network to meet the diverse and evolving demands of EV stakeholders.Visit Charge Rigs at EVCSCharge Rigs will be showcasing it's latest solutions at the ACT Expo, booth #5827, in Anaheim, CA from April 28th to May 1st. For more information on Charge Rigs products or how to become an official dealer, visit www.chargerigs.com , or follow us on social media at LinkedIn.

