House Resolution 95 Printer's Number 0825
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - Sponsors
MARKOSEK, GIRAL, MALAGARI, VENKAT, ZIMMERMAN, HILL-EVANS, CURRY, SANCHEZ, CERRATO, D. WILLIAMS, O'MARA, CIRESI, DEASY, CONKLIN
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing the week of April 21 through 25, 2025, as "National Work Zone Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
National Work Zone Awareness Week
Generated 04/22/2025 05:43 PM
