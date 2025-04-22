Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,033 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 643 Printer's Number 0619

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - Sponsors

DOUGHERTY, KHAN, TWARDZIK, MAJOR, GUZMAN, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, SMITH-WADE-EL, WAXMAN, NEILSON, MADDEN, FREEMAN, HANBIDGE, KENYATTA, MAYES, HOHENSTEIN, CERRATO, MALAGARI, BOYD, O'MARA, GREEN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in realty transfer tax, further providing for transfer of tax.

Memo Subject

Bringing More Affordable Housing to PA

Generated 04/22/2025 05:43 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 643 Printer's Number 0619

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more