House Bill 78 Printer's Number 1024
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - Sponsors
NEILSON, SCIALABBA, HOWARD, MENTZER, LEADBETER, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, FRANKEL, KHAN, ARMANINI, WARREN, FREEMAN, OTTEN, ZIMMERMAN, GILLEN, CIRESI
Short Title
An Act providing for consumer data privacy, for duties of controllers and for duties of processors; and imposing penalties.
Memo Subject
Protecting Consumer Information and Privacy
Generated 04/22/2025 05:43 PM
